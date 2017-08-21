WWE 2K18: Latest News and Buzz for Week of August 21

0 of 5

credit: wwe.com

WWE 2K18 is on the way, and fans, as well as gamers, are soaking up every bit of news they can get. This is always the case when the latest game from the franchise is announced. This week, there has indeed been some great content released, including an updated roster on WWE.com

It looks as though 2K Sports is going to deliver beyond expectations this time out.

The yearly video game offering from WWE is coming to the Xbox One and Playstation 4, and fans of both consoles are surely anticipating what's to come. But this year, the game is arriving on the Nintendo Switch as well.

This means more exposure for the company and more opportunities for fans to enjoy the game. However gamers that still use the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 will be disappointed, as this is the first WWE 2K edition that will not be available for either platform.

But for everyone that's still on board, this promises to be perhaps the most visually impressive wrestling game that's ever hit any console.

Week by week, more and more is being released online, but fans may have to be patient. The game is not due until October 17, which means there's still plenty of time for 2K Sports to continue teasing the content.

Despite how many gamers would love to get their hands on a copy right now, they will have to make do with what's being given.

Judging from what the WWE faithful have seen thus far, it will definitely be worth the wait.