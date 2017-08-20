WWE SummerSlam 2017 Spoilers: Latest Rumors, Odds and Buzz Before Mega PPV

1 of 3

credit: wwe.com

Bleacher Report's Aaron Bower covered the rumor that The Bella Twins may be on hand at SummerSlam, though it has not been confirmed by WWE. Fans may not be OK with their possible appearance, as they have lost some relevance recently.

Brie has moved on and started a family with Daniel Bryan, and Nikki has been off the radar since becoming the future Mrs. John Cena. In their absence, the women's division has continued to thrive.

The Bella Twins are a holdover from the era of the Divas and are perhaps a bit out of place now. Nikki, specifically, was the face of WWE women's wrestling for some time until the quartet of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley arrived in 2015 and became the new centerpieces.

The Bellas may get back on track individually or as a unit, and it would be interesting to see how they would fit in.

One of the biggest rumors to hit recently was The Undertaker's possible return at SummerSlam.

Gary Stonehouse of The Sun reported that The Deadman was spotted on a plane to New York, which is the site of SummerSlam. While anything is possible, especially when it comes to the legendary Undertaker, nothing is certain.

Taker could be on his way to the Big Apple merely to go backstage at SummerSlam. He's surely stayed in touch with the company, and it could be a chance for him to spend some time with his pro wrestling family.

But if he is to appear in front of the curtain, what will he do?

Undertaker appeared to have retired at WrestleMania 33 and has not been seen on WWE programming since. He left in a big way; he put over Roman Reigns and seemingly closed the book on his career by leaving his entrance gear in the ring. It seemed like the right time, even though the WWE Universe strongly disagreed.

However, there doesn't seem to be anything left for Taker to accomplish. A return would be nothing more than a tease for something bigger down the road, possibly even one more WrestleMania match. Will The Deadman come back at SummerSlam?