WWE SummerSlam 2017 Spoilers: Latest Rumors, Odds and Buzz Before Mega PPVAugust 20, 2017
WWE SummerSlam 2017 Spoilers: Latest Rumors, Odds and Buzz Before Mega PPV
WWE SummerSlam is finally here.
The company's summer spectacle is one of the biggest nights of the year. Next to WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble, there is arguably no bigger WWE pay-per-view. This year, the card is stacked deep with top talent, and eight championships are on the line.
There's every reason to believe WWE will deliver a great event on Sunday.
John Cena is back in a prime spot against Baron Corbin. Roman Reigns is stepping into the ring against Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Universal champion Brock Lesnar in a Fatal 4-Way match. AJ Styles will defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens, with Shane McMahon as the special guest referee.
Randy Orton will face off against Rusev, and Finn Balor is bringing The Demon to bear against Bray Wyatt. Though those five matches are full of talent and potential main events any day of the week in WWE, there are still eight matches left on the night.
WWE is prepping for a big night of action.
The Rumors
Bleacher Report's Aaron Bower covered the rumor that The Bella Twins may be on hand at SummerSlam, though it has not been confirmed by WWE. Fans may not be OK with their possible appearance, as they have lost some relevance recently.
Brie has moved on and started a family with Daniel Bryan, and Nikki has been off the radar since becoming the future Mrs. John Cena. In their absence, the women's division has continued to thrive.
The Bella Twins are a holdover from the era of the Divas and are perhaps a bit out of place now. Nikki, specifically, was the face of WWE women's wrestling for some time until the quartet of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley arrived in 2015 and became the new centerpieces.
The Bellas may get back on track individually or as a unit, and it would be interesting to see how they would fit in.
One of the biggest rumors to hit recently was The Undertaker's possible return at SummerSlam.
Gary Stonehouse of The Sun reported that The Deadman was spotted on a plane to New York, which is the site of SummerSlam. While anything is possible, especially when it comes to the legendary Undertaker, nothing is certain.
Taker could be on his way to the Big Apple merely to go backstage at SummerSlam. He's surely stayed in touch with the company, and it could be a chance for him to spend some time with his pro wrestling family.
But if he is to appear in front of the curtain, what will he do?
Undertaker appeared to have retired at WrestleMania 33 and has not been seen on WWE programming since. He left in a big way; he put over Roman Reigns and seemingly closed the book on his career by leaving his entrance gear in the ring. It seemed like the right time, even though the WWE Universe strongly disagreed.
However, there doesn't seem to be anything left for Taker to accomplish. A return would be nothing more than a tease for something bigger down the road, possibly even one more WrestleMania match. Will The Deadman come back at SummerSlam?
The Odds
OddsShark lists the favorites to win and lose at SummerSlam, but will fans agree with oddsmakers?
The two that stand out from the rest include WWE's top titles. Jinder Mahal is facing Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship, and bookies favor The Modern Day Maharaja to win. Many fans may not be too happy with that, especially considering Nakamura is one of WWE's most popular Superstars.
The King of Strong Style has not exactly been used to his potential.
But perhaps that's why he's been booked for a title match. If the company intends on putting the belt on Nakamura and finally getting him moving in the right direction, then fans should be more than happy about it. The Japanese is capable of filling the top spot on SmackDown Live.
But it could be Mahal is favored because of Nakamura's weak booking, not to mention the champ's status.
Why take the title away from Mahal when he spent so much time doing nothing but working in one silly angle after another? Hasn't Mahal paid his dues? He may not have been booked to the moon before he became WWE champ, but should that determine whether he keeps the title?
Monday Night Raw's top champion is Brock Lesnar, and The Beast Incarnate will step into the ring against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. OddsShark shows bookmakers expect Lesnar to retain the Universal Championship.
Lesnar will supposedly leave the company if he loses at SummerSlam, which is almost a guarantee he is going over. There has been no official word from WWE or Lesnar's camp about whether the two sides are planning to part ways in the near future; perhaps The Beast will walk away with the title.
No matter who wins in the Fatal 4-Way, there's no doubt Lesnar won't be around forever. If SummerSlam is not his WWE swansong, then WrestleMania 34 very well could be.
The Buzz
The two hottest stars in Vince McMahon's company are nowhere near the WWE or Universal Championship pictures.
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins finally made peace on Monday Night Raw and have reunited in a modified Shield faction. Their reconciliation has generated a wild amount of buzz among fans, and they are waiting to see the Raw Tag Team Championships change hands.
This may be one of the most well-designed storylines going into SummerSlam. WWE has expertly plotted this one, and fans have gladly gone along for the ride. This is a story not only of forgiveness but retribution, and it was given to the best two guys to run it.
Then there's the story of Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt. Balor will finally conjure The Demon, and fans are anxious to see it happen.
Balor has not worn the paint since last year's SummerSlam, and Sunday is absolutely the right time for it to return. Wyatt is in a spot to get a win, but that may not happen against Balor. That could be an issue for both men, as their individual booking has been weak at best.
The good news is The Demon is back. The bad news is one of these guys has to lose.
Sasha Banks has gone from red-hot to ice-cold to red-hot in recent months. But is she hot enough to take the Raw Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss? Fans may appreciate Alexa's work as a cocky heel champion, but there is no question Banks thrives under the spotlight.
Maybe the time has come for The Boss to once again take her place on top.
Is Baron Corbin in WWE's doghouse? The Lone Wolf's failure to capitalize on his Money in the Bank cash-in on SmackDown Live has made headlines recently, as fans are speculating on whether the company is unhappy with Corbin.
If there is some doubt behind the scenes, he is likely going to lose against John Cena at SummerSlam.
Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online at boinkstudios.com.