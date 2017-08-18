Delvin Breaux Undergoes Successful Leg Surgery After Doctors' Misdiagnosis

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux tweeted Thursday that surgery on his broken leg was a success.

Breaux underwent the procedure after an injury that was originally diagnosed as a leg contusion proved to be a fractured fibula. According to ESPN.com's Mike Triplett, the Saints fired orthopedists Deryk Jones and Misty Suri following the misdiagnosis.

Breaux, 27, is expected to miss four to six weeks following surgery.

It's been a rough 12 months for the LSU product, who missed 10 games in 2016 due to a left leg fracture.

But even when he was healthy, Breaux failed to make a significant impact as the Saints sputtered to a 7-9 finish while allowing a league-worst 273.8 passing yards per game.

In six appearances, Breaux managed 21 total tackles and one defended pass. He also failed to record an interception after posting three as a rookie.

Breaux is listed as a first-team cornerback on the Saints' unofficial depth chart, so Ken Crawley and De'Vante Harris should vie for the stopgap gig until he's healthy.