    Sean Smith Reportedly Arrested on Assault Charges from 4th of July Incident

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith was reportedly arrested Thursday and charged with felony assault stemming from allegations that he was involved in a physical altercation with his sister's boyfriend July 4. 

    According to TMZ, Smith has officially been charged with "felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury" for allegedly beating and stomping on the victim's head. 

    Smith will reportedly plead not guilty, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Vic Tafur

    "We are looking into the matter to understand the facts," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio in an email. 

    News of Smith's arrest comes hours after NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported Smith had ceded his starting job on the outside of the Raiders defense to T.J. Carrie.

    Wyche added "one coach said his sense of urgency has not been consistent thus far" and that Smith has largely been relegated to nickel duties. 

    Smith, 30, signed a four-year, $38 million deal with the Silver and Black that includes $20 million guaranteed last spring. 

    Related

      Oakland Raiders logo
      Oakland Raiders

      Raiders in Napa: Three Things We Learned

      Jerry McDonald
      via The Mercury News
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DaQuan Jones Worried Protesting Will Cost Him

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Oakland Raiders logo
      Oakland Raiders

      Training Camp Notebook: Marshawn Lynch Address Media On Final Day Of Training Camp

      Raiders
      via Raiders
      Oakland Raiders logo
      Oakland Raiders

      Marshawn Lynch speaks, won’t elaborate on decision to sit for anthem

      Jerry McDonald
      via The Mercury News