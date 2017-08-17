Sean Smith Reportedly Arrested on Assault Charges from 4th of July Incident

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith was reportedly arrested Thursday and charged with felony assault stemming from allegations that he was involved in a physical altercation with his sister's boyfriend July 4.

According to TMZ, Smith has officially been charged with "felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury" for allegedly beating and stomping on the victim's head.

Smith will reportedly plead not guilty, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Vic Tafur.

"We are looking into the matter to understand the facts," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio in an email.

News of Smith's arrest comes hours after NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported Smith had ceded his starting job on the outside of the Raiders defense to T.J. Carrie.

Wyche added "one coach said his sense of urgency has not been consistent thus far" and that Smith has largely been relegated to nickel duties.

Smith, 30, signed a four-year, $38 million deal with the Silver and Black that includes $20 million guaranteed last spring.