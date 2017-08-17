NFL Preseason Week 2 Roundup: The NFL Continues to Have a Big QB Problem

0 of 6

John Raoux/Associated Press

Eventually the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be smacked too many times in the face by a hard truth: Blake Bortles isn't a starting-caliber NFL quarterback.

Maybe he'll be a fine backup somewhere, and someday. Or maybe that place should be Jacksonville, and the time should be now.

That would mean either starting Chad Henne, which will also lead to lost hair, or scrambling to upgrade at the position in late August. And the answer to the question that just popped into your mind is an all caps "YES." Yes, Colin Kaepernick would be an upgrade over Bortles, and it's not close.

It's not close because Bortles somehow still looks lost, and did again Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was in the game for four drives, two of which ended in three-and-outs, and he averaged only five yards per pass attempt.

He's not some upstart young passer anymore with developmental potential. Bortles is still struggling with his mechanics entering his fourth season after throwing 51 interceptions over 46 career games.

His own wide receivers are reaching the end of their tolerance. So is a fanbase desperate for success, and fearing the worst, which is Bortles derailing an otherwise talented roster.

Of course, the state of NFL quarterback play can leave faces buried in palms everywhere if the wrong teams are playing. And the wrong teams were definitely playing Thursday night.