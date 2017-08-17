Jay Cutler Goes 3-of-6 for 24 Yards vs. Ravens in Dolphins Preseason Debut

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Jay Cutler made his Miami Dolphins debut Thursday night in a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL's official Twitter account shared a photo of Cutler in his new uniform:

As expected, the 34-year-old only saw limited action. He was on the field for Miami's first two series—both of which ended in punts—before making way for Matt Moore. He finished 3-of-6 for 24 yards.

The NFL shared a replay of Cutler's final completion, a 16-yard pass to DeVante Parker with 9:25 remaining in the first quarter:

While two preseason series are far from a definitive indicator as to a player's future performance, Cutler generally received positive reviews on social media:

The Dolphins signed Cutler as a replacement for Ryan Tannehill, who suffered a knee injury during practice earlier this month. The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported Tannehill will miss the entire 2017 season after undergoing knee surgery.

Thursday's game will do little to tamper expectations for Cutler in Miami. He certainly didn't look very rusty, considering he hadn't played a down since last November.

As the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley noted above, however, the Dolphins offensive line appears to still be an issue. The unit ranked 21st in adjusted sack rate in 2016, according to Football Outsiders, and Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner ranked Miami's offensive line 26th heading into the 2017 season.

As good as Cutler may prove to be for the Dolphins, a lack of consistent pass protection could be a big problem for the team, and fans will hope to see some improvement in that regard over the remainder of the preseason.

The Dolphins' next preseason game is Aug. 24 against the Philadelphia Eagles.