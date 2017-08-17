WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Match Featuring The Miz, Hardy Boyz, More Announced

Credit: WWE.com

WWE added another match to what's already a loaded SummerSlam card Sunday, with Cathy Kelley announcing Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz will face off with The Miz and the Miztourage.

WWE's official Twitter account shared the announcement on Twitter:

The bout is a rematch from Raw. It was originally a singles match between Jordan and The Miz before Raw general manager Kurt Angle turned it into a six-man tag after the Miztourage got involved.

It's the third Raw rematch after Akira Tozawa beat Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship and Bray Wyatt beat Finn Balor on the go-home show before SummerSlam.

With 13 matches between the pre-show and main card, SummerSlam certainly isn't hurting for a lack of star power. The question is whether such a congested pay-per-view will ultimately prove counterproductive since it will inevitably lead to a number of clashes that last only a few minutes.

The six-man tag could potentially be a showcase for Jordan, who hasn't done much since being revealed as Kurt Angle's storyline son last month.

However, the match may suffer from not only getting a whole lot of time but also coming so early on the pay-per-view that it's easily forgotten by fans at the end of the night.