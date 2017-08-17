4-Star WR Manuel Allen Commits to Louisville After Decommitting from Nebraska

Credit: Scout.com

Manuel Allen's long recruitment journey finally came to a close Thursday when he committed to the Louisville Cardinals.

The class of 2018 wide receiver made things official with a message on Twitter:

A 4-star prospect, Allen initially committed to the USC Trojans before decommitting in February. He then flipped to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in April before changing gears Thursday and settling on the Cardinals.

According to Scout.com, Allen is the 377th-ranked player overall and 63rd-ranked receiver among 2018 recruits. The Corona, California, native is also the 13th-ranked receiver in the state and No. 16 wideout in the West Region.

Allen is a big get for head coach Bobby Petrino and the Cardinals.

At 6'2'' and 175 pounds, Allen already possesses the frame necessary to operate as a primary boundary option at the next level. Combine that size with stellar straight-line speed and polished route-running capabilities, and Allen looks like the real deal.

Thursday's commitment is also big for the Cardinals because it gives them a potential offensive cornerstone in their 2018 class. Prior to Allen's announcement, the program didn't boast one 4-star recruit among its 2018 recruiting ranks.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.com.