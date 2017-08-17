    Michael Vick Says Virginia Will 'Get It Right' After Charlottesville Protests

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    BLACKSBURG, VA - NOVEMBER 21: Virginia Tech Hokies former quarterback Mike Vick looks on from the sidelines during the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Lane Stadium on November 21, 2015 in Blacksburg, Virginia. North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 30-27 in overtime. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)
    Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

    Michael Vick, a native of Newport News, Virginia, told TMZ Sports Thursday his home state will "get it right" following the violence that occurred during a white nationalist rally and counter-protest in Charlottesville, Virginia last week.

    "Virginia's home -- I love Virginia," Vick said. "We'll get it right, trust me."

    On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered on the campus of the University of Virginia for a candlelight vigil in honor of Heather Heyer, who was killed Saturday when a car drove into a crowd that was protesting the "Unite the Right" rally, according to CNN's Rosa Flores, Darran Simon and Amanda Jackson

    In the aftermath of the violence in Charlottesville, Texas A&M, the University of Florida and Michigan State have all denied requests from a group led by white supremacist Richard Spencer to hold events on their campuses. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Aaron Donald Holdout Could Last into Reg. Season

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFLPA Head: 2021 Work Stoppage "Almost a Virtual Certainty"

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      2017 Fantasy Football Mock Draft

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DaQuan Jones Worried Protesting Will Cost Him

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report