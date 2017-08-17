Michael Vick Says Virginia Will 'Get It Right' After Charlottesville Protests

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Michael Vick, a native of Newport News, Virginia, told TMZ Sports Thursday his home state will "get it right" following the violence that occurred during a white nationalist rally and counter-protest in Charlottesville, Virginia last week.

"Virginia's home -- I love Virginia," Vick said. "We'll get it right, trust me."

On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered on the campus of the University of Virginia for a candlelight vigil in honor of Heather Heyer, who was killed Saturday when a car drove into a crowd that was protesting the "Unite the Right" rally, according to CNN's Rosa Flores, Darran Simon and Amanda Jackson.

In the aftermath of the violence in Charlottesville, Texas A&M, the University of Florida and Michigan State have all denied requests from a group led by white supremacist Richard Spencer to hold events on their campuses.