Rudy Gay out at Least 2 Weeks with Heel Injury

Kent Smith/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay will miss at least two weeks due to a right heel injury.

According to Cody McCrary of the San Antonio Express-News, Gay exited Thursday's win over the New York Knicks and was diagnosed with right retrocalcaneal bursitis after an MRI.

Per McCrary, the team plans to reevaluate Gay in two weeks.

Gay's return to the injury report is unwelcome news for the Spurs, who inked the 12-year veteran to a two-year, $17.2 million deal after his 2016-17 season was cut short due to a torn Achilles.

Since he arrived in San Antonio, Gay has averaged 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three in a key role off the bench.

Gay's ability to toggle between the 3 and 4 makes him a valuable piece of the puzzle in San Antonio, especially as Kawhi Leonard works himself back into game shape, but head coach Gregg Popovich has capable wings who can fill the void.

For the time being, expect Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans to see a bump in playing time with the Spurs in need of reinforcements off the bench.

