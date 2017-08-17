    Trevor Rosenthal Placed on DL with Elbow Injury; Cardinals Recall Luke Weaver

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal (44) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
    Gary Landers/Associated Press

    The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday they placed right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal on the 10-day disabled list with irritation in his right elbow. 

    The Cardinals recalled Luke Weaver to take Rosenthal's place on the active roster.

    Rosenthal has appeared in 50 games, posting a 3.40 ERA and striking out 76 batters in 47.2 innings.

    The 27-year-old is coming off a rough outing in Wednesday night's 5-4 defeat to the Boston Red Sox. After entering the game in the ninth, he allowed a solo home run to Xander Bogaerts and walked Mitch Moreland before exiting the game.

    The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold didn't think Rosenthal looked 100 percent on the mound:

    Rosenthal's injury comes at a bad time for the Cardinals, who entered Thursday 2.5 games back of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. St. Louis is also 5.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the NL.

    According to FanGraphs, the Cardinals bullpen is eighth in collective FIP (3.85), and Seung Hwan Oh has 18 saves this year, so the team isn't without a replacement in late-inning situations.

    Still, Rosenthal has been dominant this year, and his absence won't help St. Louis get back to the postseason after missing out in 2016.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      John Henry: Sox Will Lead Effort to Rename Yawkey Way

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Lester Exits with Injury After Allowing 7 ER

      Chicago Sun-Times
      via Chicago Sun-Times
      MLB logo
      MLB

      'Skunk in the Outfield': How Most Epic Trick Play in History Broke Baseball

      Sam Miller
      via ESPN.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Torre, Steinbrenner Praise Jeter Amid Marlins Bid

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo