Dez Bryant to Make Preseason Debut vs. Colts, Says It's Been 'Tough Sitting Out'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant confirmed he would make his preseason debut on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Come on, man, I'm on the field this week, baby," he told reporters, per Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. "I can't wait ... It's extremely tough sitting out. But at the same time it's cool. You gotta let it build up. You get to go out there and show what you can do."

Bryant, 28, has been healthy all training camp after two straight injury-plagued seasons that saw him miss 10 games between 2015 and 2016. But with an assortment of injuries to his foot, ankle, back and knee behind him, he could be in line for a huge season if he's able to stay healthy.

Bryant is a huge playmaker for the Cowboys, and Ezekiel Elliott's pending suspension could mean an even bigger piece of the pie for the team's offense. While Bryant had somewhat of a down season in 2016 as he battled various ailments, he still managed 50 receptions for 796 yards and eight touchdowns.

Like several other Cowboys starters, he was held out of the team's first two preseason games—due to playing in the Hall of Fame Game, the Cowboys have five preseason games on the schedule—but is now set to make his debut.

Generally speaking, a team's starters will see the most work in Weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason. For the Cowboys, the matchup against the Colts will be their de facto second week, so it makes sense that players like Bryant will make their debut on Saturday.