Blake Griffin Injury: Updates on Clippers Star's Knee and Return

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Blake Griffin's pattern of injuries continued on Monday, as the Los Angeles Clippers' superstar suffered a left knee injury against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Griffin landed awkwardly on his knee and appeared to twist it as he fell to the ground in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 120-115 win. He went to the locker room with his leg elevated, according to ESPN's Arash Markazi. The Clippers told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that it's "too early to tell" the severity of the injury.

Griffin scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out six assists in 36 minutes before exiting. Heading into Monday's game, Griffin was averaging 23.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and five assists in 35.8 minutes a night.

Griffin, 28, is one of the league's most dynamic power forwards when healthy. In the 2016-17 campaign, he averaged 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, but missed 21 games due to injury. In his past two seasons coming into 2017-18, he played in just 96 of a possible 162 games and hasn't played more than 67 games since the 2013-14 campaign.

His continued injury woes are a major concern for a Clippers team with far less room for error now that Chris Paul is running the point in Houston. And given that fellow forward Danilo Gallinari is also hurt—and hasn't played 70 games in a season since 2012-13—the Clippers are now built around two players that have difficulties remaining on the floor.

In the loaded Western Conference, that doesn't work.