Kevin Durant Says He Won't Visit White House

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

If the Golden State Warriors are invited to the White House in celebration of the 2017 NBA title, Kevin Durant won't be one of the players in attendance.

"Nah, I won't do that," Durant said of a potential visit Thursday, per Chris Haynes of ESPN. "I don't respect who's in office right now."

President Donald Trump has not yet extended a formal invitation to the reigning league champions, although it might not matter. Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami of The Athletic agree the team is not likely to go to the White House while Trump is president:

While the Finals MVP won't speak for the rest of the Warriors, Durant feels others will join him in protest.

"I don't agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that," the 28-year-old said. "That's just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they'll all agree with me."

During a parade in his honor near his hometown in Prince George's County, Maryland, Durant also agreed with people speaking up against Trump's actions.

"That's how it's supposed to be. We don't f--k with him," he said of the president, per TMZ Sports.

Golden State as a team has been vocal in its opposition to Trump since he was elected. Head coach Steve Kerr has harshly criticized him, saying he is "ill-suited" for the office, per Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated.

Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala have also discussed turning down an invitation to visit the White House.

Although a majority of the team visited two years ago when Barack Obama was in office, Durant won his first championship this season after joining the Warriors in the summer of 2016.