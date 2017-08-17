Marshawn Lynch Answers Anthem Protest Question with Elephant in the Room Joke

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch clearly has no interest in discussing his decision to sit for the national anthem. Lynch met with the media Thursday but offered no insight into his reasoning, instead avoiding the question with a joking reply.

"I think that elephant just left the room 'cause a little mouse ran in here," Lynch told reporters. "Didn't they say elephants are scared of mouses or something? That motherf--ker left, cousin."

Jordan Heck of Sporting News provided the NSFW clip:

