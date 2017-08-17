    Marshawn Lynch Answers Anthem Protest Question with Elephant in the Room Joke

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch clearly has no interest in discussing his decision to sit for the national anthem. Lynch met with the media Thursday but offered no insight into his reasoning, instead avoiding the question with a joking reply. 

    "I think that elephant just left the room 'cause a little mouse ran in here," Lynch told reporters. "Didn't they say elephants are scared of mouses or something? That motherf--ker left, cousin."

    Jordan Heck of Sporting News provided the NSFW clip:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

