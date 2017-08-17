DaQuan Jones Doesn't Want Colin Kaepernick Label Amid Titans Anthem Protest

James Kenney/Associated Press

After seeing the difficulty Colin Kaepernick has had finding a job with an NFL team this offseason, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is uncertain if he will continue to protest during the national anthem before games this season.

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Jones explained why he is now hesitant to continue joining some of his teammates in the protest.

"It's going to affect your job, your endorsements and your money," he said. "Someone like me, going into my fourth year, I'm trying to get paid too. A lot of teams will look down at that and say, 'He's a Colin Kaepernick.'"

Jones, along with fellow Titans defensive players Jurrell Casey and Wesley Woodyard, joined in a show of solidarity by raising their fist in the air during the playing of the national anthem prior to games in 2016.

A fourth-round pick by the Titans in 2014, Jones has started all 32 games over the past two seasons. He's going into the final season of his rookie contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem during the preseason last year with the San Francisco 49ers and continued it for all 16 regular-season games as a protest against police brutatlity and social injustice.

Since becoming a free agent in March, Kaepernick has yet to sign with a new team. He met with the Seattle Seahawks in May but the team decided not to make him a contract offer.