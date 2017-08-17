Justin Britt, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $27 Million Contract

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have locked down one of the few sure things on their offensive line, agreeing to a three-year extension with center Justin Britt.

According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, the deal is worth $27 million overall, and Britt will make $13.25 million through the 2018 season.

He posted a message on Twitter thanking management, his teammates and the fans:

Britt has started 47 of 48 games since joining the team as a second-round pick in 2014.

The Seahawks have seen plenty of shifting along the offensive line in recent years, with Britt spending time at tackle, guard and center in his young career. Regardless of where he has lined up, however, he remained a consistent contributor in an otherwise poor unit.

Seattle allowed the sixth-most sacks in the NFL last season while ranking 24th in yards per rush attempt.

This has led to plenty of changes and few second contracts for offensive linemen, but Britt clearly remains a steady option in the middle.

"He's been a real leader up there," head coach Pete Carroll said of the 26-year-old, per Gregg Bell of the Seattle Times.

While the Seahawks have recently invested more in their offensive line in the form of early draft picks Germain Ifedi and Ethan Pocic as well as free-agent signing Luke Joeckel, maintaining Britt could be the best way to help the unit going forward.