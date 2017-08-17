    Justin Britt, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $27 Million Contract

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt (68) stands next to quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during warmups before an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks have locked down one of the few sure things on their offensive line, agreeing to a three-year extension with center Justin Britt.

    According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, the deal is worth $27 million overall, and Britt will make $13.25 million through the 2018 season.

    He posted a message on Twitter thanking management, his teammates and the fans:

    Britt has started 47 of 48 games since joining the team as a second-round pick in 2014.

    The Seahawks have seen plenty of shifting along the offensive line in recent years, with Britt spending time at tackle, guard and center in his young career. Regardless of where he has lined up, however, he remained a consistent contributor in an otherwise poor unit.

    Seattle allowed the sixth-most sacks in the NFL last season while ranking 24th in yards per rush attempt.

    1. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season

    2. Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?

    3. Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?

    4. Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?

    5. Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper

    6. Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?

    7. Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?

    8. Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady

    9. From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL

    10. Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017

    11. Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ

    12. No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins

    13. Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime

    14. Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak

    15. Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE

    16. Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search

    17. Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick

    18. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft

    19. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2

    20. Ethan Pocic NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Seahawks Rookie

    Right Arrow Icon

    This has led to plenty of changes and few second contracts for offensive linemen, but Britt clearly remains a steady option in the middle.

    "He's been a real leader up there," head coach Pete Carroll said of the 26-year-old, per Gregg Bell of the Seattle Times.

    While the Seahawks have recently invested more in their offensive line in the form of early draft picks Germain Ifedi and Ethan Pocic as well as free-agent signing Luke Joeckel, maintaining Britt could be the best way to help the unit going forward.

    Related

      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Bennett Hosted the Family of Charleena Lyles at Seahawks Camp

      SBNation.com
      via SBNation.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFLPA Head: 2021 Work Stoppage "Almost a Virtual Certainty"

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Bell Expected to Return Before Season Starts

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Aaron Donald Holdout Could Last into Reg. Season

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report