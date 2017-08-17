2017 Oklahoma Betting Preview: Sooners Odds and Betting Trends for Season

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

A slow start last year cost Oklahoma a spot in the College Football Playoff, but by the time all the dust settled, the Sooners ranked among the best teams in the nation.

This year OU will go off as a heavy betting favorite to win the Big 12 again at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, although they do so with a smidgen of uncertainty under a new head coach.

2016 Oklahoma Record: 11-2 straight up, 7-6 against the spread

2017 regular-season wins over/under: 9.5 wins

2017 odds to win Big 12: -120 (wager $120 to win $100)

2017 odds to win National Championship: +1400 (wager $100 to win $1400)

2016 Oklahoma Season in Review

Oklahoma began last season with hopes of a return trip to the CFP, but they lost two of their first three games, to Houston and Ohio State, and basically fell out of the running. The Sooners then proceeded to sweep through their Big 12 slate, winning the conference title for the second year in a row but were shunned when the playoff invites went out. OU finished in fine form, downing Auburn in the Sugar Bowl 35-19. That makes the Sooners 41-11 SU and 29-23 ATS over the last four seasons.

Then, in June, coach Bob Stoops, after 18 seasons in Norman, stepped away from the job. So Oklahoma will now be piloted by former offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, under whose guidance the Sooners averaged 41 points per over the last three seasons, 44 points per game last year.

2017 Oklahoma Season Preview

Oklahoma gets 16 starters back for this season, three more than they had for last season. Nine starters are back on offense, led by Heisman candidate quarterback Baker Mayfield (71 percent completions last year, 40/8 TD/INT ratio) and the entire offensive line.

But they do have to replace running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine and wide receiver Dede Westbrook, all of whom are now playing on Sundays. Meanwhile, seven starters are back on defense, including six of the back seven.

The Sooners averaged 555 yards per game on offense last year but gave up 432 yards and 29 points per game. They will not match that first figure this year, but they're certain to improve upon the second, perhaps by as much as a touchdown per game.

Oklahoma 2017 Schedule

The Sooners get a chance at earning some big national cred when they visit Ohio State in Week 2. From there, Oklahoma will sweep its four conference home games, but they have to play at Baylor, at Kansas State and at Oklahoma State, plus Texas in Dallas.

And remember, the Big 12 goes back to a conference championship game this season, matching the top two teams in the final standings. The Sooners are likely to be there, but it does mean beating somebody twice in one season.

Betting Oklahoma in 2017

Oklahoma games averaged 73 points per last year, but because it played against such huge totals, only six of its 13 games played over at the sportsbooks.

This year, thanks in large part to public perception, OU will still play against huge totals. But with the losses at the skills positions and improvement on defense, Sooners games are likely to trend lower scoring than last year.

Check out the OddsShark Big 12 Betting Preview for all the details on the 2017 college football season.