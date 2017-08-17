Josh Gordon Reinstatement 'Not Under Active Consideration', Roger Goodell Says

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday that reinstatement for wide receiver Josh Gordon is "not under active consideration to my knowledge" and added "it hasn't gotten to my desk yet," per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Gordon's last petition for reinstatement was denied by the NFL in May.

