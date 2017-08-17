    Josh Gordon Reinstatement 'Not Under Active Consideration', Roger Goodell Says

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 12: Josh Gordon #12 of the Cleveland Browns participates in warm ups before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 12, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday that reinstatement for wide receiver Josh Gordon is "not under active consideration to my knowledge" and added "it hasn't gotten to my desk yet," per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. 

    Gordon's last petition for reinstatement was denied by the NFL in May.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Cleveland and Canton Bidding for NFL Draft in 2019 or 2020

      cleveland.com
      via cleveland.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Bell Expected to Return Before Season Starts

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Aaron Donald Holdout Could Last into Reg. Season

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Kenny Britt on His Journey to Cleveland

      Clevelandbrowns
      via Clevelandbrowns