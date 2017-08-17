Kevin Durant: 'We Don't F--k' with Donald Trump After LeBron James Criticism

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Suffice it to say Kevin Durant is no fan of our sitting president. Appearing at Thursday's Kevin Durant Day parade in Prince George's County, Maryland, the Golden State Warriors star made it clear he agreed with LeBron James' critical comments of Donald Trump.

"Hell yeah, hell yeah. That's how it's supposed to be. We don't f--k with him," Durant told TMZ Sports.

Durant didn't respond when asked if he saw himself "getting involved" with public condemnation of Trump, which has reached an apex amid violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

James has been perhaps the most vocal NBA player in opposition of the president, saying Trump made hate "fashionable again" and referring to him as the "so-called president."

"I know there's a lot of tragic things happening in Charlottesville," James said at a charity event Tuesday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "I have this platform and I'm somebody that has a voice of command, and the only way for us to get better as a society and for us to get better as people is love. And that's the only way we're going to be able to conquer something as one."

A demonstration of white nationalists in Charlottesville led to the death of one woman and injured 19 others when a car rammed into a group of counter-protestors. While Trump condemned white supremacist groups Monday, there has been massive outcry after his initial refusal to call out the groups by name and comments Tuesday that placed blame on "both sides."