Little League World Series 2017: Thursday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Thursday marks the beginning of the 2017 Little League World Series with four games featuring eight teams looking to make an immediate statement against the top teams from around the globe.

The top 16 teams from all over the world—eight from the United States and eight from various regions/countries around the nation—earned a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania by winning their respective regional championships.

The United States ended a five-year championship drought last year when New York defeated South Korea in the title game. Japan has been the most successful country in the Little League World Series since 2010, winning four championships during that span.

Here are the results from Thursday's opening games.

Thursday Little League World Series Results

International Bracket: Latin America def. Mexico, 4-1

United States Bracket: New England vs. Mid-Atlantic, 3 p.m. ET

International Bracket: Canada vs. Europe-Africa, 5 p.m. ET

United States Bracket: Great Lakes vs. Southwest, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday Recap

Latin America 4, Mexico 1

Carried by a terrific start from Jonney Rosario and timely hitting, Latin America began its run in the Little League World Series with a 4-1 victory over Mexico.

Rosario was tremendous in five innings, allowing just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. After he had to be taken out due to reaching the pitch-count limit, Dario Cardozo closed things out with a scoreless sixth inning.

Latin America's defense also held up its end of the bargain, turning a terrific double play in the top of the first inning on a ball scorched to second base by Jorge Garcia.

The offense for Latin America was held in check throughout the game. Four Mexico pitchers combined to allow just three hits. Juan Faria recorded two of them and drove in two runs, including the go-ahead RBI with a single in the bottom of the third.

Latin America added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. It will now await the winner of the Canada vs. Europe-Africa game in the winner's bracket on Sunday.

Mexico still has hope to make a deep run in the Little League World Series, though its margin for error shrank exponentially in the double-elimination format. It will play the loser of the Canada vs. Europe-Africa game on Saturday.