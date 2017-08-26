Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Fight Card Highlights and Online Odds

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will put his perfect 49-0 record on the line Saturday when he steps into the ring with Conor McGregor for the Irishman's first career professional boxing fight.

McGregor is the reigning UFC lightweight champion, but he will be forced to do all of his potential damage to Mayweather with his fists, which is something few veteran boxers have been able to do over the years.

Mayweather is arguably the greatest defensive fighter in the history of boxing, however, McGregor has little to lose, which suggests he'll showcase a level of aggression that "Money" may not be accustomed to.

Here is a closer look at the odds prior to Saturday's clash, along with a rundown of the entire card and a preview of the much-hyped main event.

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

When: Saturday, Aug. 26. Main card starts at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch: Showtime PPV

Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds (courtesy of OddsShark.com)

Mayweather betting line: 19-100

McGregor betting line: 41-10

Mayweather money line: -525 (bet $525 to win $100)

McGregor money line: +410

PPV Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor

Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca for the IBF junior lightweight championship

Nathan Cleverly vs. Badou Jack for the WBA light heavyweight championship

Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham for the USBA cruiserweight championship

Mayweather vs. McGregor Preview

Despite being at a huge disadvantage in terms of boxing experience, McGregor has been vocal about his chances of winning during the build toward the fight.

He has never lacked in confidence over the course of his MMA career, and that remains true now that the 29-year-old has moved into boxing.

According to Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, McGregor believes his time in the Octagon will translate into boxing success: "This is legacy. This is people doubting me, questioning my skill set—talking as if I'm a novice, talking as if I haven't been doing this my entire life. I've been fighting since day one and I'm the best there is. I can fight in many forms. This here is Bruce Lee [stuff], that's where my mind is at."

McGregor isn't stepping into the ring with an ordinary fighter, though, since Mayweather is arguably among the greatest of all time.

While he is 40 years of age and hasn't fought in two years, Mayweather's defensive ability is legendary, and making solid contact figures to be a huge challenge for McGregor.

As if Mayweather needed any added motivation, he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he has placed a bet on himself to win:

One of the biggest talking points leading up to the fight was which gloves Mayweather and McGregor would be permitted to wear.

McGregor publicly favored eight-ounce gloves, and after an announcement was made backing his preference, he was even surer about his ability to take down Mayweather, per James Dielhenn of Sky Sports: "Now the gloves are eight ounces, I don't believe he makes it out of the second round. Part of me is hoping that he can last—part of me wants to show some skill and dismantle him. But I don't see him absorbing the blows in the first two rounds."

Conventional wisdom suggests McGregor will throw everything he has at Mayweather in an attempt to knock him out since winning on the scorecards is unlikely.

Few have ever mastered the sweet science of boxing like Mayweather, which means he should know all the tricks of the trade needed to diffuse whatever McGregor comes up with.

Because of his significant edge in the boxing realm, Mayweather will prevail Saturday and do so in convincing fashion.

Prediction: Mayweather wins by fifth-round knockout.