Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Offseason Deal for Star 'Not a Long Shot'

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reportedly could be part of a blockbuster offseason trade when the organization's new ownership takes control and seeks to reduce payroll.

On Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports noted it's "not a long shot" for the slugger to get dealt over the winter, with the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies among the potential suitors if the Marlins do decide to move him.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports previously reported Stanton cleared revocable trade waivers last weekend, making him eligible to be traded to any MLB team before the end of August. He noted at least four teams—it's unknown whether they are the same four listed by Heyman—had showed interest.

The 27-year-old California native signed a monster 13-year, $325 million contract extension with the Marlins back in 2014. He's set to earn at least $25 million in base salary every year through 2028 as part of a deal that includes an opt-out opportunity after 2020 and a no-trade clause, per Spotrac.

Heyman pointed out the "general consensus is that the new owners will seriously look at moving Stanton" because it would be difficult to significantly reduce payroll any other way.

The ownership situation also remains unsettled, though.

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reported last week Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria was "finalizing" a deal to sell the franchise to a group headlined by legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. But ESPN's Darren Rovell said Wednesday financing for the $1.2 billion agreement wasn't complete.

Meanwhile, Stanton expressed his discontent about Miami's consistent status as a trade-deadline sellers in recent years after dealing pitcher A.J. Ramos in July, per Craig Davis of the Sun Sentinel.

"Every trade for minor-leaguers is two or three years away from seeing the result of that trade," he said. "That means two or three years of every person taken away is a couple years until you realize what that means."

Stanton isn't letting the situation impact his on-field performance, however. He currently leads MLB with 44 home runs, seven more than his closest competition (Aaron Judge), including a mind-boggling 23 homers since the start of July.