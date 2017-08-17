Art Briles' Lawyer Says Former Baylor HC Expects to Return to College Football

DUANE A. LAVERTY/Associated Press

Art Briles' lawyer said Tuesday the former Baylor football head coach will try to get back into coaching.

"There's no question this is one step toward him getting back into coaching," Mark Lanier told Phillip Ericksen of the Waco Tribune-Herald. "He did not want to get back into coaching until he finished through the legal system."

Briles' lawyer was speaking following Jasmin Hernandez's decision to remove Briles and former Baylor athletics director Ian McCaw from a Title IX lawsuit the university ultimately settled with Hernandez.

Lanier added schools have contacted Briles about coaching and that he expects his client to return to the sidelines in the 2018 season. He also said Briles felt "a measure of vindication" after being dropped from the lawsuit.

"He does feel bad for anybody who was hurt at all," Lanier said of Briles. "Whether through Baylor or otherwise, he's still got a soft heart for a victim of any crime at all. He's cognizant of that."

Briles and McCaw had been accused of negligence in Hernandez's suit.

Hernandez was raped by former football player Tevin Elliott in 2012 and became the first of many plaintiffs to file Title IX lawsuits against Baylor in March 2016. Elliott, meanwhile, is serving 20 years in prison.

Per Ericksen, "Baylor now faces four Title IX lawsuits with 13 plaintiffs. Seven suits had been filed." Two other settlements have already been reached in court and "the school has reached out-of-court settlements with at least three other alleged victims of sexual assault."