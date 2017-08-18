    Fantasy Football 2017: 10-Round Mock Draft, Team Names and More

    Hardcore fantasy football enthusiasts will tell you that there is no more important event than the fantasy draft. 

    Usually held in the last two weeks of the preseason or just prior to the kickoff of the regular season, fantasy football players hunger for information so they can make the smartest choices during their drafts and build the strongest teams.

    Injuries happen during the season and adjustments have to be made, but the better a player does on Draft Day, the stronger the team they will have throughout the regular season.

    In this piece, we present a 10-round mock draft for your consideration. We will offer worthy players for each of 10 rounds, selecting two running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one tight end, one placekicker, one team defense/special teams and one reserve player (a running back, wide receiver or tight end). 

    We will pick the kicker in the ninth round and defense/special teams in the 10th round.

    We will list 10 players who are deserving of consideration in each round, and discuss our choice for this snake draft. We will pick fifth in the odd-numbered rounds and sixth in the even-numbered rounds.

    Round 1

    WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh
    RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
    WR Julio Jones, Atlanta
    RB David Johnson, Arizona
    QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
    WR Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
    WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay
    WR Jordy Nelson, Green Bay
    RB Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers
    WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans

          

    No. 5 selection: WR Odell Beckham Jr.

    Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, David Johnson and Julio Jones will go with the first four picks, and that means there are three strong choices to consider in Aaron Rodgers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jordy Nelson. 

    Rodgers is the quarterback who has a chance to put spectacular point totals up every week, but we know we can get a top quarterback later on. Nelson is a brilliant receiver and a sure thing, but Beckham is the choice here because he has an opportunity to be as good or better that Brown or Jones by the end of the season.

          

    Round 2

    WR Dez Bryant, Dallas
    WR A.J Green, Cincinnati
    TE Rob Gronkowski, New England
    RB Jay Ajayi, Miami
    RB Devonta Freeman, Atlanta
    RB LeSean McCoy, Buffalo
    RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
    RB Lamar Miller, Houston
    WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis
    RB DeMarco Murray, Tennessee

           

    No. 6 selection: RB LeSean McCoy

    Devonta Freeman and Rob Gronkowski are definitely gone before this pick, but LeSean McCoy is the right pick no matter who is available. He is the most versatile running back in the league and will make big plays as a receiver in addition to dominating on the ground.

    The trade of Sammy Watkins won't do much for McCoy's state of mind, but he's a professional who will not let his team down.

    Round 3

    RB Jordan Howard, Chicago
    WR Amari Cooper, Oakland
    WR Doug Baldwin, Seattle
    RB Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville
    WR Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia
    WR Brandin Cooks, New England
    QB Drew Bees, New Orleans
    WR Davante Adams, Green Bay
    RB Rob Kelly, Washington
    TE Jordan Reed, Washington

           

    No. 5 selection: WR Doug Baldwin

    Doug Baldwin may not look the part of a superstar, but he has worked his way up to that level. He was a monster last year with 78 receptions for 1,069 yards and 14 touchdowns, and that's enough to make him worthy of first- or second-round status.

    We feel fortunate to pick him up in the third round. Baldwin plays hard on every down, but he knows how to turn it up a notch when the game is on the line. This is the kind of player you want on your roster.

            

    Round 4

    TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City
    WR Michael Crabtree, Oakland
    WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
    RB Mark Ingram, New Orleans
    WR Golden Tate, Detroit
    RB Carlos Hyde, San Francisco
    QB Cam Newton, Carolina
    QB Tom Brady, New England
    WR Sammy Watkins, Los Angeles Rams
    WR Allen Robinson, Jacksonville

              

    No. 6 selection: QB Tom Brady

    Many of the wise guys out there will jump on me for taking a quarterback too early, but it's hard not to love Tom Brady this year when you look at the talent he has catching the ball.

    Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola lead the way, and the supporting cast should be brilliant as well. Brady will put the ball in a place where his receivers can catch the it and opposing defensive backs can not. Look at a season with at least 35 TD passes.

    Round 5

    WR Terrelle Pryor, Washington
    RB C.J. Anderson, Denver
    RB Eddie Lacy, Seattle
    TE Greg Olsen, Carolina
    WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
    WR Julian Edelman, New England
    WR Stefon Diggs, Minnesota
    WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
    RB Latavius Murray, Minnesota
    WR Demaryius Thomas, Denver

              

    No. 5 selection: WR Tyreek Hill

    This is a risky selection because Tyreek Hill made his name as a return specialist and part-time receiver last year and now he moves into the role of full-time receiver.

    All reports indicate that Hill has made tremendous progress this year and understands the nuances of the position. He is ready for the upgrade and we see a huge year on the horizon. He will bring maximum excitement to the Kansas City offense.

           

    Round 6

    WR Emmanuel Sanders, Denver
    WR Eric Decker, Tennessee
    RB Marshawn Lynch, Oakland
    QB Andrew Luck, Indianapolis
    WR Jarvis Landry, Miami
    TE Jimmy Graham, Seattle
    QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta
    WR Brandon Marshall, New York Giants
    TE Martellus Bennett, Green Bay
    RB Spencer Ware, Kansas City

           

    No. 6 selection: TE Martellus Bennett

    Martellus Bennett is coming off as a fine year with perhaps the best quarterback in the history of the game in Brady, and now he becomes the No. 1 tight end for Rodgers.

    Bennett may have a quirky personality, but he can be a game-changing receiver at the tight end position, and that's something Rodgers can use to his benefit. 

           

    Round 7

    WR Rishard Matthews, Tennessee
    WR Brandon Marshall, New York Giants
    QB Russell Wilson, Seattle
    QB Derek Carr, Oakland
    QB Dak Prescott, Dallas
    RB Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland
    RB Adrian Peterson, New Orleans
    RB Ameer Abdullah, Detroit
    RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
    TE Delanie Walker, Tennessee

            

    No. 5 selection: RB Christian McCaffrey

    It's a huge gamble to go with a rookie, but Christian McCaffrey is extremely talented and versatile and should quickly become a centerpiece for the Panthers. McCaffrey has breakaway ability and he should endear himself to head coach Ron Rivera, Panthers fans and fantasy players.

    Round 8

    RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas
    WR Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina
    RB Devontae Booker, Denver
    WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
    TE Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati
    WR DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay
    WR Jamison Crowder, Washington
    RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee
    RB Tevin Coleman, Atlanta
    WR Ty Montgomery, Green Bay 

           

    No. 6 selection: RB Ezekiel Elliott

    A no-brainer here as we are building for the future, and once Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension is over, he will be back in the saddle for the Cowboys.

    Elliott may get his suspension reduced, and that would make this selection even more valuable. Elliott was the league's leading rusher as a rookie, and we expect him to break through the 1,000-yard mark even if the suspension remains at six games.

            

    Round 9

    PK Justin Tucker, Baltimore
    PK Stephen Gostkowski, New England
    PK Matt Bryant, Atlanta
    PK Will Lutz, New Orleans
    PK Caleb Sturgis, Philadelphia
    PK Dustin Hopkins, Washington
    PK Nick Novak, Houston
    PK Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis
    PK Steven Hauschka, Seattle
    PK Mason Crosby, Green Bay

           

    No. 5 selection: PK Will Lutz

    Our top two choices would be Stephen Gostkowski and Matt Bryant, but they were off the board by the time we had a chance to make our selection. However, Will Lutz could be a game-changing kicker after scoring 133 points and making 28 of 34 FG attempts last year. He should have a huge season for the high-scoring Saints.

            

    Round 10

    Def Houston
    Def Arizona
    Def Minnesota
    Def Denver
    Def Baltimore
    Def New England
    Def Seattle
    Def New York Giants
    Def Carolina
    Def Pittsburgh

          

    No. 6 selection: Denver

    There's no guarantee that defenses are going to be high-scoring fantasy forces from year-to-year, but the selection of the Broncos should be safe. The Denver offense will likely be conservative again this year, and the defense will need to produce. Von Miller, Brandon Marshall and Aqib Talib will help the defense dominate again this year.

           

    Team names

    You might want to come up with some creative team names just to bump up the enjoyment level, so we are here to help.

    Here are 10 names that you can use in your league. (Don't judge!)

    A Gurley for All Seasons
    Demaryius had a Little Lamb
    Gronk for the Memories
    Newton's Gravitational Pull
    Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
    Julio's Schoolyard Chums
    Green's Acres
    Hilton's TD Reservation System
    Brees to Victory
    It Ertz So Good

