Fantasy Football 2017: 10-Round Mock Draft, Team Names and More

Fantasy Football 2017: 10-Round Mock Draft, Team Names and MoreAugust 18, 2017
Hardcore fantasy football enthusiasts will tell you that there is no more important event than the fantasy draft.
Usually held in the last two weeks of the preseason or just prior to the kickoff of the regular season, fantasy football players hunger for information so they can make the smartest choices during their drafts and build the strongest teams.
Injuries happen during the season and adjustments have to be made, but the better a player does on Draft Day, the stronger the team they will have throughout the regular season.
In this piece, we present a 10-round mock draft for your consideration. We will offer worthy players for each of 10 rounds, selecting two running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one tight end, one placekicker, one team defense/special teams and one reserve player (a running back, wide receiver or tight end).
We will pick the kicker in the ninth round and defense/special teams in the 10th round.
We will list 10 players who are deserving of consideration in each round, and discuss our choice for this snake draft. We will pick fifth in the odd-numbered rounds and sixth in the even-numbered rounds.
Round 1
WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh
RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
WR Julio Jones, Atlanta
RB David Johnson, Arizona
QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
WR Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay
WR Jordy Nelson, Green Bay
RB Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers
WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans
No. 5 selection: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, David Johnson and Julio Jones will go with the first four picks, and that means there are three strong choices to consider in Aaron Rodgers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jordy Nelson.
Rodgers is the quarterback who has a chance to put spectacular point totals up every week, but we know we can get a top quarterback later on. Nelson is a brilliant receiver and a sure thing, but Beckham is the choice here because he has an opportunity to be as good or better that Brown or Jones by the end of the season.
Round 2
WR Dez Bryant, Dallas
WR A.J Green, Cincinnati
TE Rob Gronkowski, New England
RB Jay Ajayi, Miami
RB Devonta Freeman, Atlanta
RB LeSean McCoy, Buffalo
RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
RB Lamar Miller, Houston
WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis
RB DeMarco Murray, Tennessee
No. 6 selection: RB LeSean McCoy
Devonta Freeman and Rob Gronkowski are definitely gone before this pick, but LeSean McCoy is the right pick no matter who is available. He is the most versatile running back in the league and will make big plays as a receiver in addition to dominating on the ground.
The trade of Sammy Watkins won't do much for McCoy's state of mind, but he's a professional who will not let his team down.
Round 3
RB Jordan Howard, Chicago
WR Amari Cooper, Oakland
WR Doug Baldwin, Seattle
RB Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville
WR Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia
WR Brandin Cooks, New England
QB Drew Bees, New Orleans
WR Davante Adams, Green Bay
RB Rob Kelly, Washington
TE Jordan Reed, Washington
No. 5 selection: WR Doug Baldwin
Doug Baldwin may not look the part of a superstar, but he has worked his way up to that level. He was a monster last year with 78 receptions for 1,069 yards and 14 touchdowns, and that's enough to make him worthy of first- or second-round status.
We feel fortunate to pick him up in the third round. Baldwin plays hard on every down, but he knows how to turn it up a notch when the game is on the line. This is the kind of player you want on your roster.
Round 4
TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City
WR Michael Crabtree, Oakland
WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
RB Mark Ingram, New Orleans
WR Golden Tate, Detroit
RB Carlos Hyde, San Francisco
QB Cam Newton, Carolina
QB Tom Brady, New England
WR Sammy Watkins, Los Angeles Rams
WR Allen Robinson, Jacksonville
No. 6 selection: QB Tom Brady
Many of the wise guys out there will jump on me for taking a quarterback too early, but it's hard not to love Tom Brady this year when you look at the talent he has catching the ball.
Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola lead the way, and the supporting cast should be brilliant as well. Brady will put the ball in a place where his receivers can catch the it and opposing defensive backs can not. Look at a season with at least 35 TD passes.
Round 5
WR Terrelle Pryor, Washington
RB C.J. Anderson, Denver
RB Eddie Lacy, Seattle
TE Greg Olsen, Carolina
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
WR Julian Edelman, New England
WR Stefon Diggs, Minnesota
WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
RB Latavius Murray, Minnesota
WR Demaryius Thomas, Denver
No. 5 selection: WR Tyreek Hill
This is a risky selection because Tyreek Hill made his name as a return specialist and part-time receiver last year and now he moves into the role of full-time receiver.
All reports indicate that Hill has made tremendous progress this year and understands the nuances of the position. He is ready for the upgrade and we see a huge year on the horizon. He will bring maximum excitement to the Kansas City offense.
Round 6
WR Emmanuel Sanders, Denver
WR Eric Decker, Tennessee
RB Marshawn Lynch, Oakland
QB Andrew Luck, Indianapolis
WR Jarvis Landry, Miami
TE Jimmy Graham, Seattle
QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta
WR Brandon Marshall, New York Giants
TE Martellus Bennett, Green Bay
RB Spencer Ware, Kansas City
No. 6 selection: TE Martellus Bennett
Martellus Bennett is coming off as a fine year with perhaps the best quarterback in the history of the game in Brady, and now he becomes the No. 1 tight end for Rodgers.
Bennett may have a quirky personality, but he can be a game-changing receiver at the tight end position, and that's something Rodgers can use to his benefit.
Round 7
WR Rishard Matthews, Tennessee
WR Brandon Marshall, New York Giants
QB Russell Wilson, Seattle
QB Derek Carr, Oakland
QB Dak Prescott, Dallas
RB Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland
RB Adrian Peterson, New Orleans
RB Ameer Abdullah, Detroit
RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
TE Delanie Walker, Tennessee
No. 5 selection: RB Christian McCaffrey
It's a huge gamble to go with a rookie, but Christian McCaffrey is extremely talented and versatile and should quickly become a centerpiece for the Panthers. McCaffrey has breakaway ability and he should endear himself to head coach Ron Rivera, Panthers fans and fantasy players.
Round 8
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas
WR Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina
RB Devontae Booker, Denver
WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
TE Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati
WR DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay
WR Jamison Crowder, Washington
RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee
RB Tevin Coleman, Atlanta
WR Ty Montgomery, Green Bay
No. 6 selection: RB Ezekiel Elliott
A no-brainer here as we are building for the future, and once Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension is over, he will be back in the saddle for the Cowboys.
Elliott may get his suspension reduced, and that would make this selection even more valuable. Elliott was the league's leading rusher as a rookie, and we expect him to break through the 1,000-yard mark even if the suspension remains at six games.
Round 9
PK Justin Tucker, Baltimore
PK Stephen Gostkowski, New England
PK Matt Bryant, Atlanta
PK Will Lutz, New Orleans
PK Caleb Sturgis, Philadelphia
PK Dustin Hopkins, Washington
PK Nick Novak, Houston
PK Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis
PK Steven Hauschka, Seattle
PK Mason Crosby, Green Bay
No. 5 selection: PK Will Lutz
Our top two choices would be Stephen Gostkowski and Matt Bryant, but they were off the board by the time we had a chance to make our selection. However, Will Lutz could be a game-changing kicker after scoring 133 points and making 28 of 34 FG attempts last year. He should have a huge season for the high-scoring Saints.
Round 10
Def Houston
Def Arizona
Def Minnesota
Def Denver
Def Baltimore
Def New England
Def Seattle
Def New York Giants
Def Carolina
Def Pittsburgh
No. 6 selection: Denver
There's no guarantee that defenses are going to be high-scoring fantasy forces from year-to-year, but the selection of the Broncos should be safe. The Denver offense will likely be conservative again this year, and the defense will need to produce. Von Miller, Brandon Marshall and Aqib Talib will help the defense dominate again this year.
Team names
You might want to come up with some creative team names just to bump up the enjoyment level, so we are here to help.
Here are 10 names that you can use in your league. (Don't judge!)
A Gurley for All Seasons
Demaryius had a Little Lamb
Gronk for the Memories
Newton's Gravitational Pull
Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
Julio's Schoolyard Chums
Green's Acres
Hilton's TD Reservation System
Brees to Victory
It Ertz So Good