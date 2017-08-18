Fantasy Football 2017: 10-Round Mock Draft, Team Names and More

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Hardcore fantasy football enthusiasts will tell you that there is no more important event than the fantasy draft.

Usually held in the last two weeks of the preseason or just prior to the kickoff of the regular season, fantasy football players hunger for information so they can make the smartest choices during their drafts and build the strongest teams.

Injuries happen during the season and adjustments have to be made, but the better a player does on Draft Day, the stronger the team they will have throughout the regular season.

In this piece, we present a 10-round mock draft for your consideration. We will offer worthy players for each of 10 rounds, selecting two running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one tight end, one placekicker, one team defense/special teams and one reserve player (a running back, wide receiver or tight end).

We will pick the kicker in the ninth round and defense/special teams in the 10th round.

We will list 10 players who are deserving of consideration in each round, and discuss our choice for this snake draft. We will pick fifth in the odd-numbered rounds and sixth in the even-numbered rounds.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Round 1

WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh

RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

WR Julio Jones, Atlanta

RB David Johnson, Arizona

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

WR Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

WR Jordy Nelson, Green Bay

RB Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans

No. 5 selection: WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, David Johnson and Julio Jones will go with the first four picks, and that means there are three strong choices to consider in Aaron Rodgers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jordy Nelson.

Rodgers is the quarterback who has a chance to put spectacular point totals up every week, but we know we can get a top quarterback later on. Nelson is a brilliant receiver and a sure thing, but Beckham is the choice here because he has an opportunity to be as good or better that Brown or Jones by the end of the season.

Round 2

WR Dez Bryant, Dallas

WR A.J Green, Cincinnati

TE Rob Gronkowski, New England

RB Jay Ajayi, Miami

RB Devonta Freeman, Atlanta

RB LeSean McCoy, Buffalo

RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

RB Lamar Miller, Houston

WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis

RB DeMarco Murray, Tennessee

No. 6 selection: RB LeSean McCoy

Devonta Freeman and Rob Gronkowski are definitely gone before this pick, but LeSean McCoy is the right pick no matter who is available. He is the most versatile running back in the league and will make big plays as a receiver in addition to dominating on the ground.

The trade of Sammy Watkins won't do much for McCoy's state of mind, but he's a professional who will not let his team down.

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Round 3

RB Jordan Howard, Chicago

WR Amari Cooper, Oakland

WR Doug Baldwin, Seattle

RB Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville

WR Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia

WR Brandin Cooks, New England

QB Drew Bees, New Orleans

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay

RB Rob Kelly, Washington

TE Jordan Reed, Washington

No. 5 selection: WR Doug Baldwin

Doug Baldwin may not look the part of a superstar, but he has worked his way up to that level. He was a monster last year with 78 receptions for 1,069 yards and 14 touchdowns, and that's enough to make him worthy of first- or second-round status.

We feel fortunate to pick him up in the third round. Baldwin plays hard on every down, but he knows how to turn it up a notch when the game is on the line. This is the kind of player you want on your roster.

Round 4

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City

WR Michael Crabtree, Oakland

WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

RB Mark Ingram, New Orleans

WR Golden Tate, Detroit

RB Carlos Hyde, San Francisco

QB Cam Newton, Carolina

QB Tom Brady, New England

WR Sammy Watkins, Los Angeles Rams

WR Allen Robinson, Jacksonville

No. 6 selection: QB Tom Brady

Many of the wise guys out there will jump on me for taking a quarterback too early, but it's hard not to love Tom Brady this year when you look at the talent he has catching the ball.

Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola lead the way, and the supporting cast should be brilliant as well. Brady will put the ball in a place where his receivers can catch the it and opposing defensive backs can not. Look at a season with at least 35 TD passes.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Round 5

WR Terrelle Pryor, Washington

RB C.J. Anderson, Denver

RB Eddie Lacy, Seattle

TE Greg Olsen, Carolina

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

WR Julian Edelman, New England

WR Stefon Diggs, Minnesota

WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

RB Latavius Murray, Minnesota

WR Demaryius Thomas, Denver

No. 5 selection: WR Tyreek Hill

This is a risky selection because Tyreek Hill made his name as a return specialist and part-time receiver last year and now he moves into the role of full-time receiver.

All reports indicate that Hill has made tremendous progress this year and understands the nuances of the position. He is ready for the upgrade and we see a huge year on the horizon. He will bring maximum excitement to the Kansas City offense.

Round 6

WR Emmanuel Sanders, Denver

WR Eric Decker, Tennessee

RB Marshawn Lynch, Oakland

QB Andrew Luck, Indianapolis

WR Jarvis Landry, Miami

TE Jimmy Graham, Seattle

QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta

WR Brandon Marshall, New York Giants

TE Martellus Bennett, Green Bay

RB Spencer Ware, Kansas City

No. 6 selection: TE Martellus Bennett

Martellus Bennett is coming off as a fine year with perhaps the best quarterback in the history of the game in Brady, and now he becomes the No. 1 tight end for Rodgers.

Bennett may have a quirky personality, but he can be a game-changing receiver at the tight end position, and that's something Rodgers can use to his benefit.

Round 7

WR Rishard Matthews, Tennessee

WR Brandon Marshall, New York Giants

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle

QB Derek Carr, Oakland

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas

RB Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland

RB Adrian Peterson, New Orleans

RB Ameer Abdullah, Detroit

RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

TE Delanie Walker, Tennessee

No. 5 selection: RB Christian McCaffrey

It's a huge gamble to go with a rookie, but Christian McCaffrey is extremely talented and versatile and should quickly become a centerpiece for the Panthers. McCaffrey has breakaway ability and he should endear himself to head coach Ron Rivera, Panthers fans and fantasy players.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Round 8

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

WR Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina

RB Devontae Booker, Denver

WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

TE Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati

WR DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay

WR Jamison Crowder, Washington

RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee

RB Tevin Coleman, Atlanta

WR Ty Montgomery, Green Bay

No. 6 selection: RB Ezekiel Elliott

A no-brainer here as we are building for the future, and once Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension is over, he will be back in the saddle for the Cowboys.

Elliott may get his suspension reduced, and that would make this selection even more valuable. Elliott was the league's leading rusher as a rookie, and we expect him to break through the 1,000-yard mark even if the suspension remains at six games.

Round 9

PK Justin Tucker, Baltimore

PK Stephen Gostkowski, New England

PK Matt Bryant, Atlanta

PK Will Lutz, New Orleans

PK Caleb Sturgis, Philadelphia

PK Dustin Hopkins, Washington

PK Nick Novak, Houston

PK Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis

PK Steven Hauschka, Seattle

PK Mason Crosby, Green Bay

No. 5 selection: PK Will Lutz

Our top two choices would be Stephen Gostkowski and Matt Bryant, but they were off the board by the time we had a chance to make our selection. However, Will Lutz could be a game-changing kicker after scoring 133 points and making 28 of 34 FG attempts last year. He should have a huge season for the high-scoring Saints.

Round 10

Def Houston

Def Arizona

Def Minnesota

Def Denver

Def Baltimore

Def New England

Def Seattle

Def New York Giants

Def Carolina

Def Pittsburgh

No. 6 selection: Denver

There's no guarantee that defenses are going to be high-scoring fantasy forces from year-to-year, but the selection of the Broncos should be safe. The Denver offense will likely be conservative again this year, and the defense will need to produce. Von Miller, Brandon Marshall and Aqib Talib will help the defense dominate again this year.

Team names

You might want to come up with some creative team names just to bump up the enjoyment level, so we are here to help.

Here are 10 names that you can use in your league. (Don't judge!)

A Gurley for All Seasons

Demaryius had a Little Lamb

Gronk for the Memories

Newton's Gravitational Pull

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood

Julio's Schoolyard Chums

Green's Acres

Hilton's TD Reservation System

Brees to Victory

It Ertz So Good