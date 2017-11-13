Triple H Attacks Jason Jordan, Replaces Him at Survivor Series in Return to Raw

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Triple H returned to WWE programming Monday night on Raw, announcing he will replace the injured Jason Jordan on Team Raw at Survivor Series on Sunday.

After Jordan was attacked by Bray Wyatt earlier in the night, there was some doubt as to Jordan's availability for the Survivor Series-style elimination match. Triple H eliminated that doubt when he returned to state unequivocally that he's taking Jordan's spot.

He delivered a Pedigree to Jordan to put an exclamation point on his announcement, which WWE shared on Twitter:

Because WWE has done little to establish Jordan outside of his relationship to Raw general manager Kurt Angle, some wondered what message WWE was trying to send:

When The Game was last seen on television, he was attempting to put Seth Rollins on the shelf for good after their once-successful relationship had fallen apart.

Rollins was able to recover in time for WrestleMania, though, and he beat Triple H in an emotional bout that arguably stole the show.

In addition to his role as a part-time in-ring performer, Triple H held an on-screen authority role prior to his absence alongside his wife and Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie was also off television during Triple H's hiatus after she was inadvertently knocked off the apron and through a table during the match between Rollins and the King of Kings.

Now that Triple H is back in the fold, it means there are myriad possibilities creatively in terms of how to utilize him moving forward.

Adding him to Survivor Series may plant the seeds for his destiny at WrestleMania 34 in April.

Because of everything he has accomplished and his general standing relative to the rest of the WWE roster, there are only a few wrestlers against whom Triple H could realistically meet at WrestleMania.

Angle is one of that select few, and he could potentially have a big reason for bad blood toward Triple H after Monday night. Win or lose on Sunday, Angle won't take kindly to Triple H not only replacing his son but embarrassing him in the process.

Triple H may have inadvertently sealed his fate for The Showcase of the Immortals by involving himself in Angle's business for Sunday night.

