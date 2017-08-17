Enes Kanter's Status Uncertain for Thunder's Game vs. Nets in Mexico City

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter may be unable to travel with the team to Mexico City for OKC's Dec. 7 game against the Brooklyn Nets due to ongoing passport issues.

On Wednesday, Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript reported Kanter's status remains "uncertain" three months after Turkish officials canceled his passport.

The Thunder and Nets are scheduled to play at Mexico City Arena as part of the league's NBA Global Games initiative. But unless the post player's passport is renewed before the trip, he'll be unable to join his teammates for the contest.

His availability for Oklahoma City's games against the Toronto Raptors aren't in question because Canada allows entrance to active Green Card holders, according to Katz. There isn't a similar agreement in place with Mexico, however.

In May, Steve Almasy of CNN noted Kanter was stopped by police at an airport in Romania over passport concerns, which the NBA player attributed to his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The 25-year-old Switzerland native, who's represented Turkey at the international level, released a statement in June following the arrest of his father, Mehmet, by the Turkish government.

"My father is arrested because of my outspoken criticism of the ruling party," Kanter wrote. "He may get tortured for simply being my family member. There are countless stories that Amnesty International has published about rape, torture, and sodomy in the Turkish prisons following the alleged failed Military Coup attempt on July 15, 2016, that is blamed on innocent individuals of Hizmet. You may clearly see that benefactor of this failed coup was the Turkish government."

Katz pointed out the Thunder star could apply for a re-entry permit, which would allow him to travel to Mexico and come back into the United States without a valid passport. A source told the Norman Transcript that process hasn't been completed yet, however.

Unless something changes over the next few months, Oklahoma City could be without one of its most impactful players when it faces the Nets in Mexico.