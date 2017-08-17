Isaiah Thomas Says He Won't Sit During National Anthem, Supports Athletes Who Do

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Boston Celtics All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas said Thursday he won't sit during the playing of the national anthem next season.

While Thomas won't partake in the demonstration, he supported athletes who choose to protest in that manner, according to TMZ Sports: "Stand for what you feel is right. I'm not going to do it, but that's those players' decisions."

Thomas also said he doesn't believe players who sit during the anthem are unpatriotic.

Sitting or kneeling during the national anthem first rose to prominence during the 2016 NFL preseason when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick became the first player to do so.

The protests have been back in the news lately with Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch following suit.

Their actions came in the wake of white nationalist marches in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Anthem protests have been more highly publicized in the NFL than the NBA, although Golden State Warriors forward David West told Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated last year that he has been protesting for years by standing out of line with his teammates during the anthem.