    Hawks, Sharecare Agree on Jersey Sponsorship for 2017-18 Season

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    Feb 3, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Then Atlanta Hawks logo on a pant during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The Atlanta Hawks won 124-86.Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    Zach Klein of WSB-TV in Atlanta reported Thursday that the Atlanta Hawks agreed to a five-year jersey sponsorship deal with Sharecare.

    Klein tweeted a photo of what the Hawks' jerseys will look like during the 2017-18 season with the Sharecare patch:

    Sharecare is an Atlanta-based company founded by WebMD creator Jeff Arnold and famous television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz.

    Per Klein, Hawks executive vice president and chief revenue officer Andrew Saltzman said the following regarding the agreement: "Every team has had their own strategy with regard to patch partners. But ours is very clear: true to Atlanta and making this a component of a much larger and fully integrated partnership that benefits our fan base, Atlanta as a whole and certainly our partner and ourselves."

    The Hawks are the latest of a growing number of teams that have announced jersey patch partnerships for the 2017-18 campaign.

    According to Jeremy Woo of SI.com, some of the more prominent partnerships include the Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Goodyear, and the Orlando Magic and Disney.

