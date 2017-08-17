Howie Long Says Son Kyle Has 'Got to Get It Under Control' After Practice Fight

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long said his son, Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long, has to "get it under control" after being involved in altercations during Monday's practice.

On Thursday, Conor Orr of NFL.com passed along comments the elder Long made on The Rich Eisen Show about the situation.

"He's got to get it under control," he said. "It's one of those things where you're coming back from injury and you're switching positions and maybe you're not where you want to be right now. You're getting your first live action since the [ankle] surgery. I've seen it up close and personal in our own house. It got to the point where you start hitting 290, 310 [pounds], I need 10 minutes of stretching a day, minimum, to break it up."

Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com previously reported Long was sent to the locker room after "multiple skirmishes with both offensive and defensive players." Bears head coach John Fox said he planned to meet with the offensive lineman to discuss the incidents.

"There's a certain standard we have and it's something we weren't very pleased with," Fox said. "I haven't had a chance to visit with him yet, but it's something that we'll handle it internally."

The 28-year-old University of Oregon product earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2013 through 2015. He was limited to eight games last season due to shoulder and ankle injuries, however, and is currently trying to complete the transition from right guard to left guard.

Long missed practice Wednesday, but the Bears head coach confirmed that was for a scheduled doctor's appointment and not discipline stemming from the fights, per Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Obviously there was some remorse there," Fox said. "He was embarrassed for himself and for the team. Those things happen. Our guys, we've got a bond, and he's one of our family and he'll be treated as such — like any kind of thing that happens in a family. Guys adapt and respond, and I think everything's fine."

Practice antics aside, Long is still expected to line up as Chicago's starting left guard when it kicks off the regular season Sept. 10 against the reigning NFC champion Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field.