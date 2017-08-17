Latest NJPW, ROH and More Non-WWE Wrestling News and Buzz for Week of Aug. 17

Gallo Images/Getty Images

The wrestling community is buzzing about the 2017 edition of WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view, but there is more happening in other companies around the world.

From New Japan Pro Wrestling to Ring of Honor to Lucha Underground, there is so much wrestling to consume outside WWE that it makes it hard to follow everything. As a result, we've rounded up the top news and buzz surrounding non-WWE wrestling.

On Sunday, New Japan's G1 Climax tournament came to a close with a final between Tetsuya Naito and Kenny Omega. Naito pulled out the victory in the longest match in G1 history and earned a contract for an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 12 at the Tokyo Dome.

The tournament also featured a Block B final match between Omega and Kazuchika Okada, marking the third time the two men have battled this year in their storied rivalry. Other wrestlers who shone bright during the G1 included Juice Robinson, Evil, Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Kota Ibushi, Sanada and Michael Elgin.

After the stars of New Japan dominated the G1, many will be heading to the United Kingdom for Ring of Honor's War of the World events on Friday in London, Saturday in Liverpool and Sunday in Edinburgh. Some of the top names on the cards include ROH world champion Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kushida, Marty Scurll and all of the members of Los Ingobernables de Japon.

In the world of Lucha Underground, the Cueto Cup tournament is drawing to a close as the finals are officially set. Prince Puma will square off against Pentagon Dark in a battle of Vampiro proteges that is sure to tear the house down. In addition, Johnny Mundo will fight Rey Mysterio for the Lucha Underground Championship in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the season.

As for Global Force Wrestling, the biggest story of the past several weeks has been the suspension of world champion Alberto El Patron and the consequent stripping of his title. On Thursday's episode of Impact Wrestling, Bruce Prichard will make an announcement on what the future holds for the company's top championship.

For independent wrestling fans, Matt Riddle is coming off the back of two huge victories, as he successfully defended the WWN Championship against Keith Lee, Tracy Williams and WALTER at Evolve 91. Riddle also defeated WALTER for the Atlas Championship later Saturday night at the PROGRESS show in New York City.

