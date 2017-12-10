Robby Anderson, Bilal Powell's Fantasy Outlook After Josh McCown's Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Jets veteran quarterback Josh McCown suffered a hand injury against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, which could adversely impact the fantasy value of the weapons around him.

According to NFL.com, McCown exited the game and was replaced by Bryce Petty before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. After the game, Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced that McCown had broken his left hand, per Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Prior to his exit, McCown scuffled with 46 yards, no touchdowns and one interception through the air.

McCown won a three-way quarterback battle over Petty and Christian Hackenberg, but his struggles to stay healthy in recent years have once again surfaced.

So far this season, the 38-year-old has produced to the tune of 2,880 yards, 18 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions for a Jets team that has exceeded expectations.



McCown was brought in as a stopgap with the thought that either Petty or Hackenberg could develop into the starter over time, but the veteran has clearly been the best option under center this season.

Entering the campaign, the assumption was that the Jets would be a fantasy wasteland of sorts, but that hasn't been the case due largely to McCown's solid play.

Wide receivers Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse, as well as tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, have all been assets from a pass-catching perspective.

Anderson has led the way with 49 receptions for 821 yards and seven touchdowns entering Sunday's game, and he is worthy of regular flex consideration when McCown is in the lineup.

New York's running game has been less potent than its passing attack, but the committee of Bilal Powell and Matt Forte has been fairly productive in its own right.

Powell hasn't taken a firm grasp of the bell-cow role this season as many expected, but he has still put up good numbers with 502 rushing yards and three touchdowns in addition to 22 receptions for 160 yards entering the clash with Denver.



If McCown misses time, it will likely force the Jets to commit even more to the run, which figures to increase the fantasy value of both Powell and Forte.

While it is almost certain that teams will opt to stack the box with extra defenders, there should be more opportunities for touches.

Also, Powell may be more involved in the passing game since it will be more difficult for the Jets to push the ball downfield without McCown.

Until McCown returns, it isn't advisable to start Anderson; however, Powell should be in your lineup on a weekly basis at the flex spot, and the potential is there for RB2-level production.