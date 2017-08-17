WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of August 17

1 of 4

Just days away from SummerSlam, Raw felt the pressure to deliver a red-hot broadcast that brought its top stories and Superstars to the forefront and sold the importance of the show to the masses. It did just that, producing a broadcast that was newsworthy and exciting from the opening segment involving Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to the finale featuring Brock Lesnar.

The Reunion

WWE steadily built to the reunion between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. After a scuffle between the two Monday night, it delivered on it.

Rollins and Ambrose overcame a sneak attack by tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro and stood in the center of the ring before bumping fists to an electrifying response. The crowd popped and one of the better-built matches for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view was official.

The execution of the angle was perfect and gave the audience the desired outcome without any booking missteps along the way. It started at A and ran through to Z, and the fans responded favorably. Perhaps the success of the story will force WWE to take a look at its storytelling methods more closely.

Sasha Banks' Successful Homecoming

All too often, fan favorites lose in their hometowns because of some ridiculous booking method utilized by WWE chairman Vince McMahon and his merry band of writers. Thankfully, that was not the case Monday night, as Sasha Banks rolled into Boston and defeated Nia Jax to earn a shot at Alexa Bliss' Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

The win came at the tail end of a great match between The Boss and her opponent. Their in-ring chemistry was solid, and the result was a quality opening contest.

Now Banks rolls into SummerSlam, and her dislike for Bliss should lead to an intense war of attrition.

Awaken The Demon

It was a major mistake to air Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt on free television just six days before what was to be their first singles match against each other.

With that said, the angle in which Wyatt poured a blood-like substance over Balor, infuriating him and bringing about the return of The Demon Sunday night, was the right choice.

Fans need a reason to be excited about the match, especially after WWE gave their initial encounter away for free. Promising The Demon gives them just that. There is something about Balor's alter ego that excites audiences and brings an electricity with it that other acts do not.

Like The Undertaker or the original incarnation of Kane, Balor carries himself in a manner that captivates fans when he throws on the face paint.

It will be no different Sunday night in Brooklyn, New York, where he will unleash The Demon and defeat Bray Wyatt in the center of the ring.

The Final Confrontation

In the weeks leading into Sunday's Fatal 4-Way main event, WWE Creative has featured Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a number of singles and multi-man matches. They have brawled and destroyed one another, but Monday night, it was Brock Lesnar who helped hammer home the gravity of Sunday's main event.

The Beast Incarnate's appearance on the final show before the explosive headliner built enough heat for it heading into SummerSlam that it feels like a legitimate pay-per-view main event rather than a thrown-together match just to get all four guys on the show.

The intensity shown, particularly by Lesnar and Strowman, has fans eagerly anticipating what should be a war in Brooklyn.

Akira's Big Win

It took months, but Akira Tozawa finally dethroned Neville to capture the Cruiserweight Championship Monday night, drawing a major ovation while doing so.

For the first time in months, it felt like the cruiserweight title meant something significant. Perhaps it was the title change or, more importantly, the fact people cared about Tozawa's triumph. Whatever the case, it was a nice change of pace from recent trends.

It also made a star out of Tozawa at a time when the division desperately needed someone other Neville to carry the load.