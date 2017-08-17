Kevin Durant Jokes He'll 'Never' Play for Knicks During Charity Event

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The New York Knicks need stars in order to snap out of their prolonged funk, but Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant doesn't intend to cure their ills.

During a Build It and They Will Ball charity court unveiling in New York City a few weeks ago, Durant was asked when he'll be joining the Knicks. His reply? "Never."

KD is under contract with the Dubs for the upcoming season, although he can opt out prior to the 2018-19 campaign.

The Knicks are in a four-year playoff drought, and they haven't won more than 32 games the past three seasons.

Signing Joakim Noah to a four-year, $72 million deal last offseason proved to be a disaster, and Derrick Rose made $21.3 million last season after being traded to the Knicks; he recently signed on for $2.1 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Alongside Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, New York went a disappointing 31-51.

Trade rumors are constantly surrounding Melo, and the Knicks seem set to go with a youth movement led by Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez, Frank Ntilikina and Co.

The 28-year-old Durant would greatly accelerate the team's rebuild, but he seems thrilled with his current situation. He even took less money this offseason so the Warriors could re-sign key players such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

The eight-time All-Star averaged 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in his first season with the Dubs after making the move from the Thunder. He transitioned seamlessly and saved his best work for the playoffs en route to being name NBA Finals MVP.

If the Warriors are the NBA's model franchise, the Knicks may be the polar opposite. Of course, that wouldn't appeal to a player who has been vocal about his desire to collect championship rings.