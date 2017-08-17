Yasiel Puig Promises to See Dodgers Fans in the World Series

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Yasiel Puig was bursting with confidence Wednesday night, and for good reason.

Not only did the Los Angeles Dodgers improve to 85-34 with a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox, but Puig also punctuated the effort with a two-run walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Beaming in the aftermath of the Dodgers' 10th walk-off win of the year, Puig guaranteed a World Series appearance while addressing a jubilant crowd at Dodger Stadium.

"I see you in the World Series guys," he said, according to the Los Angeles Times' Bill Plaschke.

In years past, Puig's statement would have sounded a tad audacious.

Now it's wholly reasonable.

The class of Major League Baseball in 2017, the Dodgers have racked up 11 more wins than the Houston Astros (74-46) and 14 more than the National League East-leading Washington Nationals (71-47).

That massive disparity has been buoyed by dominance in Hollywood, with L.A. racking up 30 wins in its last 34 appearances at Chavez Ravine.

According to OddsShark, the Dodgers—who have been defeated in the NLCS four times since 2008—are currently favored to win the World Series at +250 (bet $100 to win $250).

Should the Dodgers exorcise those recent demons and make good on Puig's promise of a pennant, they'll be in the driver's seat to capture their first championship since 1988.