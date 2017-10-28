    Jahlil Okafor Ruled Out vs. Mavericks with Illness

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2017

    Philadelphia 76ers' Jahlil Okafor in action during an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor will miss Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with an upper respiratory infection, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey

    However, being healthy likely wouldn't have changed Okafor's likelihood of suiting up. 

    On Friday, head coach Brett Brown told reporters Okafor is out of the rotation and firmly behind Amir Johnson on the depth chart. 

    "I'm playing Amir [Johnson] ahead of him, and that's just the situation," Brown said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Sarah Todd. "[Okafor] comes in and his head is good, his spirit is good, and he and I talk all the time. But that is the bottom line: He is not in the rotation."

    Okafor has been a DNP (coach's decision) in four games, with his lone appearance coming Oct. 21 against the Toronto Raptors. In that Atlantic Division tilt, Okafor managed 10 points and nine rebounds.   

