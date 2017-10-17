Tony Parker out vs. Timberwolves While Recovering from Quad Injury

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday point guard Tony Parker will officially miss the start of the 2017-18 regular season due to his quad issue.

Kawhi Leonard will also be out for Wednesday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Parker missed significant time due to a ruptured quadriceps he suffered during last year's playoffs, although he could return sooner than expected.

"I think he’s going to be ahead of schedule," head coach Gregg Popovich said earlier this month, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. "I kept thinking he might be ready in January or something. He might be ready in December. He’s come along really well."

The 35-year-old has been a consistent contributor throughout his career, appearing in at least 60 games in all but one season. Although he hasn't been quite as productive in recent years as when he was an All-Star and All-NBA player, he has remained a major part of the Spurs success.

There is a reason he started all but 13 games he played in the first 16 seasons of his career.

Although Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray have earned bigger roles over the past couple of seasons, Parker still led the 2016-17 squad with 4.5 assists per game to go with 10.1 points per game.

With Murray also dealing with a hip injury, however, the Spurs quality depth is lacking as the year begins.

