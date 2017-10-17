    Tony Parker out vs. Timberwolves While Recovering from Quad Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 3: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on MAY 3, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

    The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday point guard Tony Parker will officially miss the start of the 2017-18 regular season due to his quad issue. 

    Kawhi Leonard will also be out for Wednesday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Parker missed significant time due to a ruptured quadriceps he suffered during last year's playoffs, although he could return sooner than expected.

    "I think he’s going to be ahead of schedule," head coach Gregg Popovich said earlier this month, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. "I kept thinking he might be ready in January or something. He might be ready in December. He’s come along really well."

    The 35-year-old has been a consistent contributor throughout his career, appearing in at least 60 games in all but one season. Although he hasn't been quite as productive in recent years as when he was an All-Star and All-NBA player, he has remained a major part of the Spurs success.

    There is a reason he started all but 13 games he played in the first 16 seasons of his career.

    Although Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray have earned bigger roles over the past couple of seasons, Parker still led the 2016-17 squad with 4.5 assists per game to go with 10.1 points per game.

    With Murray also dealing with a hip injury, however, the Spurs quality depth is lacking as the year begins.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid

    2. Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star

    3. Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers

    4. NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg

    5. NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme

    6. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    7. Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far

    8. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft

    9. Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie

    10. Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls

    11. Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie

    12. Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    13. Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie

    14. The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History

    15. Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle

    16. LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down

    17. Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing

    18. Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year

    19. The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs

    20. 25 Years Ago, MJ Shrugged Off Clyde Drexler and the Blazers

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ainge on IT Trade: 'I Don't Know What We Owe Him'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Kawhi (Quad) Will Not Play Opener

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Who Has the Best Backcourt: Dubs or Rockets?

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Aldridge: Talking to Pop Influenced Decision to Extend

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report