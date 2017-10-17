Tony Parker out vs. Timberwolves While Recovering from Quad Injury

Tony Parker out vs. Timberwolves While Recovering from Quad InjuryOctober 17, 2017
The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday point guard Tony Parker will officially miss the start of the 2017-18 regular season due to his quad issue.
Kawhi Leonard will also be out for Wednesday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Parker missed significant time due to a ruptured quadriceps he suffered during last year's playoffs, although he could return sooner than expected.
"I think he’s going to be ahead of schedule," head coach Gregg Popovich said earlier this month, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. "I kept thinking he might be ready in January or something. He might be ready in December. He’s come along really well."
The 35-year-old has been a consistent contributor throughout his career, appearing in at least 60 games in all but one season. Although he hasn't been quite as productive in recent years as when he was an All-Star and All-NBA player, he has remained a major part of the Spurs success.
There is a reason he started all but 13 games he played in the first 16 seasons of his career.
Although Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray have earned bigger roles over the past couple of seasons, Parker still led the 2016-17 squad with 4.5 assists per game to go with 10.1 points per game.
With Murray also dealing with a hip injury, however, the Spurs quality depth is lacking as the year begins.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid
Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star
Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers
NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg
NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme
Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP
Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far
Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft
Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie
Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls
Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie
Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie
The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History
Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle
LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down
Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing
Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year
The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs
25 Years Ago, MJ Shrugged Off Clyde Drexler and the Blazers