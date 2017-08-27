Mayweather vs. McGregor Rematch: Pros and Cons of Money vs. Notorious 2

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

So, we were promised a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. We got that—and a surprisingly much better fight than most expected.

Mayweather moved to 50-0 late Saturday night with a 10th-round TKO at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Boxing in his first professional bout, McGregor did what he could but never stood much of a chance. He came out aggressive against a tepid Mayweather, getting the crowd to its feet while looking strong.

Mayweather looked a bit slowed at age 40 but is still a tactical defensive genius who used McGregor's inexperience and aggression against him. McGregor gassed himself with his aggressive early rounds and allowed Mayweather to take advantage

It was a mismatch between a professional and an amateur. McGregor would have done the same exact thing to Mayweather had they entered into a mixed martial arts bout.

While the expectation is that this would be a one-off moneymaker for both parties before they went their separate ways—Mayweather back into retirement and McGregor into an Octagon—the possibility of a rematch exists.

Here's a look at the pros and cons of that potential matchup.

Pros

Money

That's it. That's the list. McGregor may have quadrupled his net worth on this fight alone. Mayweather's walking away with another nine-figure check. Call the fight a farce if you want, but it served its purpose. Mayweather and McGregor made generational money for less than an hour's work and didn't disappoint for those who wanted an all-out brawl.

For whatever it's worth, this was a more entertaining spectacle than the disappointment of Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao.

The purse would be lesser for a rematch because of how this fight went, but it's still more than McGregor would make in UFC or Mayweather sitting on his couch.

But yeah. That's the only pro here.

Cons

The Obvious

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It was hard to cover this fight without any sense of uneasiness. Mayweather and McGregor are two of the most polarizing figures in sports—and deservedly so.

The boxing world has, for some reason, continually turned a blind eye to Mayweather's history of domestic violence. He's a repeated batterer with multiple arrests and an extended jail term on his record. When he returned to the ring, Mayweather somehow got more popular. Nearly all of Mayweather's highest-grossing fights have come after his jail term.

Multiple well-written pieces have been published on the subject without much change. Mayweather is the biggest name in the sport and a cash cow for people who cover boxing; they arguably need him more than he needs the sport. Given his unapologetic nature regarding his past, it's hard for Mayweather to walk into a fight as anything less than a villain.

He also did not help himself by using a homophobic slur against McGregor during their world tour.

That said, McGregor did his best to make Mayweather look not-as-bad in comparison. While he does not have the criminal past, McGregor spent much of the lead-up to the fight shading Mayweather with borderline racist and insensitive undertones. McGregor used phrases like "dance for me boy" and was widely criticized for calling himself "half black."

"All of the media seem to be saying I'm against black people...Do they not know I'm half black? I'm half black from the belly button down," McGregor said during a pre-fight press conference.

Then McGregor poked fun at the domestic abuse allegations, and it was all a big mess that made you feel like you needed to take a shower afterward.

Does anyone really want to do this again?

The Obviouser

This was what it was: a spectacle. It wasn't a great boxing match. Mayweather looked much older and slower than the last time we saw him in the ring. McGregor looked like a mixed martial artist desperately trying to score an early knockdown before his body wore out.

People spent $100 to watch this fight. It was better than expected. I don't know what you, I, or anyone else would do with the next $100, but there is a very good chance it could be put to better use.