Pelicans PG Rajon Rondo Will See Specialist After Suffering Sports Hernia

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo is hurting after he suffered a sports hernia.



Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson passed along word from head coach Alvin Gentry regarding the setback. Rondo will see a specialist Monday.

Rondo hasn't been a stranger to injury recently after he missed a handful of games last season because of wrist and ankle injuries before he fractured his thumb in the Chicago Bulls' first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

However, none of those ailments dissuaded the Pelicans from signing Rondo to a one-year, $3.3 million deal to make him their new starting point guard.

Rondo's latest injury will force the Pelicans to adjust, but they do have the personnel necessary to make due.

So long as Rondo is banged up, Jrue Holiday should downshift from shooting guard to point guard, with Ian Clark and E'Twaun Moore the primary candidates to pick up the slack at the 2.