Aaron Judge Sets Record for Most Consecutive Games with Strikeout by Non-Pitcher

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

It took until his final at-bat, but Aaron Judge set another record during his historic rookie season Wednesday night—just not a great one.

New York Mets reliever Erik Goeddel got Judge to strike out swinging in the ninth inning of the Yankees' 5-3 win over their cross-city rival. It's the 33rd consecutive game Judge has struck out, setting a record for a non-pitcher, per ESPN Stats & Info:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.