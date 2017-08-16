    Aaron Judge Sets Record for Most Consecutive Games with Strikeout by Non-Pitcher

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    It took until his final at-bat, but Aaron Judge set another record during his historic rookie season Wednesday night—just not a great one.

    New York Mets reliever Erik Goeddel got Judge to strike out swinging in the ninth inning of the Yankees' 5-3 win over their cross-city rival. It's the 33rd consecutive game Judge has struck out, setting a record for a non-pitcher, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

    Related

      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Gregorius Lifts Yanks Over Mets 5-3

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Yankees' Organizational Mindset Is Better Than Mets'

      New York Post
      via New York Post
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Giancarlo's HR Streak Ends at 6 Games

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Marlins 'Willing to Engage' on Stanton Deal

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report