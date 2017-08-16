Aaron Judge Sets Record for Most Consecutive Games with Strikeout by Non-Pitcher

Aaron Judge Sets Record for Most Consecutive Games with Strikeout by Non-PitcherAugust 16, 2017
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
It took until his final at-bat, but Aaron Judge set another record during his historic rookie season Wednesday night—just not a great one.
New York Mets reliever Erik Goeddel got Judge to strike out swinging in the ninth inning of the Yankees' 5-3 win over their cross-city rival. It's the 33rd consecutive game Judge has struck out, setting a record for a non-pitcher, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Aaron Judge has now struck out in 33 straight games, the most all-time in a single-season by non-pitcher per @EliasSports. https://t.co/bxGItAYAz42017-8-17 02:12:59
