WWE SummerSlam 2017 Matches: Booking Decisions That Must Be Made at PPV

SummerSlam is one of the biggest nights of the year for WWE, defined by clashes between present and future stars all looking to make their mark. This year will be no different, with important matches all over the card that could change the course of the promotion in both the short and long term.

WWE has been dominated by the effect of booking decisions this year. Despite wrestlers all putting in their best efforts on big stages, the bookers have been the difference between great and terrible shows. It will be once more up to them to make the right decisions at WWE SummerSlam 2017, when the best of both brands clash.

Among those hoping not to be hurt by booking on Sunday are Big Cass and Baron Corbin, who are both heading into bouts with legendary veterans that could make or break their respective careers. Championships will also be hanging in the balance, with Naomi fending off threats from all sides and Samoa Joe looking to take the next step in WWE by toppling the Beast Incarnate while taking Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman out of contention.

While some matches could go either way, certain decisions need to be made to help the company and its rising talent succeed. While it is not a certainty that all the right moves will occur, these are the important booking choices that must come to pass to allow Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live to continue to grow down the line and improve as products.