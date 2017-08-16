LaVar Ball, Johnny Manziel Among Most Overexposed Celebrities in E-Poll Survey

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

A recent poll on the most overexposed celebrities in the United States featured some notable sports personalities.

ESPN's Darren Rovell posted a poll by E-Poll Market Research, putting Johnny Manziel as No. 3 on the list:

LaVar Ball checks in at No. 11, while Colin Kaepernick also made the top 20 at No. 19 overall.

The poll was fielded after January 1, 2016, and the respondents were 13 or older, though it doesn't appear clear how many people were surveyed.

Interestingly, none of the most overexposed people in sports are on a current roster.

Manziel has actually spent much of his time outside the public eye recently. The former first-round pick lasted only two years with the Cleveland Browns before his off-field issues cost him a chance to remain in the league.

"I know the situation that I put myself in. I know the year I took off and obviously the mistakes that I made," he said in July while hoping for a return to the NFL, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. "Right now, I'm hopeful. I'm really hopeful. I think that I made some progress in that regard. But we'll see. Whenever I get a call, I'll do whatever I can to make the most of it."

Meanwhile, Ball has gained exposure because of his unique claims about himself and his sons, Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo. From saying he could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game to believing Lonzo is better than Stephen Curry, his outlandish words often lead to headlines.

As for Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback gained national prominence after protesting during the national anthem last season. He remains an unsigned free agent despite a solid individual season, which has clearly led to even more exposure from national analysts.

Of course, none of these men come even close to the exposure from the Kardashian clan, which including Kanye West has nine of the top 13 names on the list.