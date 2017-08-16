NFL Preseason Week 2 Odds: Cutler Debut for Dolphins Among Betting Matchups

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Jay Cutler is expected to make his debut for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, when they host the Baltimore Ravens to kick off Week 2 of the NFL preseason schedule.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback will start, according to Miami head coach Adam Gase, with the Dolphins sitting as 3-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Cutler was retired before deciding to reunite with Gase, his offensive coordinator in Chicago during the 2015 season when he posted the highest QB rating of his career (92.3). His services were needed when Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp.

Miami is coming off a 23-20 victory against the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday, rallying from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter to win on a 99-yard touchdown pass from QB David Fales to wide receiver Damore'ea Stringfellow.

Fales, another former member of the Chicago Bears, threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Also in action on Thursday are the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Buffalo Bills, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles are looking to rebound from a 24-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener as 4.5-point home favorites.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are trying to improve to 2-0 in a pick’em matchup after downing the New England Patriots 31-24 on the road.

On Friday, there is just one game on the schedule, with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Minnesota Vikings as 3-point home chalk on the NFL point spreads.

Both teams are 1-0, but the Seahawks may have turned in the most impressive performance last week in a 48-17 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson led his team to a field goal on his only drive before giving way to promising backup Trevone Boykin (189 passing yards, 31 rushing yards and two total scores) in that game. The Seahawks led 34-17 at halftime.

Week 2 wraps up with nine games on Saturday and two more on Sunday. Of those 11, the most intriguing might be the Super Bowl champion Patriots visiting the Houston Texans as 1.5-point road underdogs.

The teams went through joint practices earlier in the week, and New England has lost two straight in the preseason dating back to last year after winning five of six, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.