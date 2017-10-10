    Jusuf Nurkic Ruled Out vs. Suns with Concussion Suffered vs. Kings

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 22: Jusuf Nurkic #21 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 22, 2017 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic suffered a concussion in Monday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings.

    Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reported the news and noted Nurkic will miss Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns.

    Nurkic had been a productive center in his first two-and-a-half years with the Denver Nuggets, but he found a different level when the Blazers acquired him in February. In 20 games with Portland, the 23-year-old averaged 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds, significantly up from the 7.5 points and 5.9 rebounds he averaged in 139 games for the Nuggets.

    Despite his success in Portland, the big question around Nurkic remains whether he can stay healthy for a full season. He missed an average of 29 games in each of his first three years in the NBA.

    This injury will do little to allay the fears of Blazers fans about that concern.

    In the meantime, the Blazers will look to the combination of Ed Davis and Meyers Leonard to take over at center, while rookie Zach Collins will be an option off the bench as well.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lee Jenkins: Don't Try to Change Jimmy

      SI.com
      via SI.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Dubs Think Russ' Style of Play Is 'Easy to Defend'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Shoot Your Shot: Metrics 101 on Greatest Scoring Seasons

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      D-Rose: Teams Will Have to ‘Pay Double’ After This Year

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report