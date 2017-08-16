Former Lakers Player Tommy Hawkins Dies at Age 80

HF/Associated Press

Former NBA forward Tommy Hawkins, who played 10 seasons for the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers and Cincinnati Royals, died Wednesday, per the Orange County Register.

He was 80.

"We are saddened to hear the news regarding Tommy Hawkins," Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "He was and will always be part of the Lakers family. He was a member of the Lakers when the team moved from Minneapolis to Los Angeles and he made LA his home.

"Tommy not only contributed as a player but also as a sports executive and broadcaster. His baritone voice and easy demeanor made him a favorite of the fans and media as well as everyone who had the honor of calling him a friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hawkins family."

Hawkins averaged 8.7 points and 6.0 rebounds for his career. He set his career high in points per game (11.6) in 1967-68, his penultimate NBA season.

In 2015, Hawkins became the seventh member of Notre Dame's basketball Ring of Honor. A two-time All-American, Hawkins remains the school's all-time leading rebounder.