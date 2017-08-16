    Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Box Office Projections on Record-Breaking Pace

    UFC president Dana White, center, intervenes as boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. The two are scheduled to fight in a boxing match in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    The Aug. 26 showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is on track to do record-breaking business.

    UFC president Dana White addressed the expected financial implications of the Mayweather-McGregor spectacle during a Wednesday conference call.

    "This is the biggest event that has ever happened in combat sports," White said. "This fight will reach over a billion homes worldwide."

    Rovell noted White said the fight currently has an over/under of 4.9 million total buys on pay-per-view.

    "Everything is tracking right now like we're going to kill this thing," said White.

    There has been some hand-wringing about the number of tickets sold for the fight. Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times reported Aug. 7 there were still 3,000 seats available at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe told reporters Aug. 10 that Mayweather vs. McGregor has already generated "over $60 million in the box office."

    Mark Shapiro, co-president of the WME/IMG agency that owns UFC, said Wednesday it would be "impossible for us to not break the record" of a $72.2 million gate set by the 2015 match between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, per Darren Rovell of ESPN.com.

    McGregor is the biggest box-office draw in the UFC. Mayweather vs. Pacquiao sold 4.4 million buys on pay-per-view in addition to its record-setting gate.

    The combination of McGregor and Mayweather looks to be big enough that the fight will establish all sorts of new box-office records.

