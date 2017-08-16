Amar'e Stoudemire Declines Comment on Donald Trump, Charlottesville

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire did not have much to say when pressed by TMZ Wednesday for his thoughts on social unrest in America.

Asked by a photographer for his thoughts on the violent events that unfolded between white nationalists and counter-protests in Charlottesville, Va., Stoudemire remained silent before saying, "Love is love."

"Don't worry about things you can't control," he added.

Stoudemire, who is Jewish, spent last season playing for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League.

In 21.1 minutes per game, Stoudemire averaged 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 63.3 percent from the field en route to a league title.