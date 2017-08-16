    Amar'e Stoudemire Declines Comment on Donald Trump, Charlottesville

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    FILE - In this March 28, 2016, file photo, Miami Heat forward Amar'e Stoudemire shoots during warmups before the Heat met the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game, in Miami. After retiring from the NBA on July 26, Stoudemire signed a two-year contract Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, to play for Israeli team Hapoel Jerusalem. Stoudemire says it was a very emotional decision for him and his family. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper, File)
    Joe Skipper/Associated Press

    Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire did not have much to say when pressed by TMZ Wednesday for his thoughts on social unrest in America. 

    Asked by a photographer for his thoughts on the violent events that unfolded between white nationalists and counter-protests in Charlottesville, Va., Stoudemire remained silent before saying, "Love is love." 

    "Don't worry about things you can't control," he added. 

    Stoudemire, who is Jewish, spent last season playing for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League. 

    In 21.1 minutes per game, Stoudemire averaged 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 63.3 percent from the field en route to a league title. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: LeBron, Kyrie Met in Person Amid Trade Rumors

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fizdale Rips Trump, Calls for Removal of Confederate Statues

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Brogdon: 'No Place' for Confederate Statues

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Bulls and D-Wade Expected to Reach Buyout Soon

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report