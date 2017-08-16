Former Kent State Coach Ross Bowsher Defends Credentials After Player's Death

Kent Horner/Getty Images

Former Kent State strength and conditioning coach Ross Bowsher released a statement Wednesday saying he is "disappointed" by the school saying he'd provided false information about his credentials.

"I am disappointed that the university also released in the same statement that my employment was terminated on the grounds that I provided false information—suggesting that I caused Tyler Heintz’s death," the statement read, per WKYC.

"I care very much for all my student athletes, and their well-being and safety have always been my top priority. I continue to mourn the loss of Tyler Heintz, and his family remains in my thoughts and prayers.”

Kent State fired Bowsher on Tuesday, releasing a statement saying an internal investigation revealed the coach lied about a certification when applying for the position.

Bowsher said Kent State was aware he was working toward his certification and had been transparent throughout the process.

The university opened an investigation into its football program after offensive lineman Tyler Heintz died during a workout in June. Despite Bowsher's filing, Kent State said its coaching staff followed all procedures correctly.