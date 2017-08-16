    Former Kent State Coach Ross Bowsher Defends Credentials After Player's Death

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 05: A spare game ball rests on the goal post padding during a stop in play of the first half of the game against the San Diego State Aztecs and the Hawaii Rainbows in Qualcomm Stadium on November 5, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
    Kent Horner/Getty Images

    Former Kent State strength and conditioning coach Ross Bowsher released a statement Wednesday saying he is "disappointed" by the school saying he'd provided false information about his credentials.

    "I am disappointed that the university also released in the same statement that my employment was terminated on the grounds that I provided false information—suggesting that I caused Tyler Heintz’s death," the statement read, per WKYC

    "I care very much for all my student athletes, and their well-being and safety have always been my top priority. I continue to mourn the loss of Tyler Heintz, and his family remains in my thoughts and prayers.”

    Kent State fired Bowsher on Tuesday, releasing a statement saying an internal investigation revealed the coach lied about a certification when applying for the position.

    Bowsher said Kent State was aware he was working toward his certification and had been transparent throughout the process.

    The university opened an investigation into its football program after offensive lineman Tyler Heintz died during a workout in June. Despite Bowsher's filing, Kent State said its coaching staff followed all procedures correctly. 

