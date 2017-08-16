James Harrison 'Fine' with Backup OLB Role Behind Rookie TJ Watt

Al Bello/Getty Images

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt has yet to secure a starting job in the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense, but veteran James Harrison said Wednesday he's "fine" with moving to a backup role if the rookie is eventually promoted.

"I'll be fine, whatever they want me to do," Harrison said, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "Whatever they want, I'm good."

