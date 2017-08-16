    James Harrison 'Fine' with Backup OLB Role Behind Rookie TJ Watt

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after the New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Outside linebacker T.J. Watt has yet to secure a starting job in the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense, but veteran James Harrison said Wednesday he's "fine" with moving to a backup role if the rookie is eventually promoted.

    "I'll be fine, whatever they want me to do," Harrison said, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "Whatever they want, I'm good."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.     

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Alex Smith on Colin Kaepernick: 'Crazy to Think That He's Not Playing'

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ep. 18: Rookie QBs and More #DraftonDraft

      Bleacher Report
      via Bleacher Report
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Watt Shining in Steelers Camp

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The End of Season Tickets

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer