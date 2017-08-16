    John Lynch Calls Sideline Protests 'Divisive,' Talks Free Speech

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch during the NFL team's football training camp Friday, July 28, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said Wednesday he believes football can be a "tremendous unifier" for the country and that pregame protests are "divisive."

    "That's divisive," Lynch said of players who sit or kneel during the national anthem, per the Mercury News' Cam Inman. "I understand guys see things and they’re not happy. They have that right. We'll always respect people's rights. That doesn't mean I believe that. I believe this should actually be celebrated for what it is, a tremendous unifier for our country and the way things should be."

    Lynch's full remarks can be heard below, courtesy of Inman: 

    Colin Kaepernick drew attention to the 49ers last season for initiating a silent protest during the national anthem as a statement against social injustice and police brutality, and he was joined in some capacity by a handful of teammates—several of whom are still on the roster. 

    While Kaepernick is still looking for work, safety Eric Reid and linebacker Eli Haroldboth of whom knelt for the anthem—remain key members of the 49ers defense. 

    Cornerbacks Rashard Robinson and Keith Reaser, as well as safety Jaquiski Tartt, also took a stance in 2016 when they raised their fists during the anthem. 

    Elsewhere in the NFC West, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett told reporters Sunday he plans to use the anthem as a platform for a season-long protest because he wants "to see people have the equality that they deserve," according to the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

    Related

      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Von Miller: Trent Brown 'Best Right Tackle in the NFL'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Alex Smith on Colin Kaepernick: 'Crazy to Think That He's Not Playing'

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ep. 18: Rookie QBs and More #DraftonDraft

      Bleacher Report
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The End of Season Tickets

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer